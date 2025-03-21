  • home icon
  UC San Diego vs. Michigan: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25 

UC San Diego vs. Michigan: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 21, 2025 03:22 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-UC San Diego at Michigan - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-UC San Diego at Michigan - Source: Imagn

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines have stepped up with a 41-27 halftime score over the No. 12 UC San Diego Tritons in the first round of March Madness in the South Region. The Wolverines are using their two-center lineup to perfection as center Danny Wolf has been stepping up with seven points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks thus far.

The Tritons are trying to stay alive as guard Tyler McGhie has scored 11 of their 27 points in the opening half.

Here's a closer look into the UC San Diego Tritons versus Michigan Wolverines box score to see how this game is going so far.

UC San Diego vs. Michigan box score

UC San Diego vs. Michigan box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
UC San Diego27 27
Michigan 41 41
UC San Diego Tritons box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Nordin KapicF1-60-40-025100122
Hayden GrayG1-41-30-000000003
Aniwaniwa Tait-JonesG3-50-01-403000227
Tyler McGhieG4-131-82-2131101011
Chris HowellG1-10-00-013020222
Maximo MilovichF 0-00-00-011000010
Aidan BurkeG 0-00-00-000000000
Justin RochelinG 1-30-00-001020032
Michigan Wolverines box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Danny WolfC3-91-20-225212217
Vladislav GoldinC5-70-11-1140001011
Tre DonaldsonG2-41-30-004200205
Nimari BurnettG2-32-30-023200316
Rubin JonesG0-20-20-001210100
Will TschetterF 1-20-10-011000022
L.J. CasonG 2-30-00-001100024
Roddy Gayle Jr.G 2-21-11-202100026

Edited by Veer Badani
