UC San Diego vs. Michigan: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25 

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines have stepped up with a 41-27 halftime score over the No. 12 UC San Diego Tritons in the first round of March Madness in the South Region. The Wolverines are using their two-center lineup to perfection as center Danny Wolf has been stepping up with seven points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks thus far.
Ad
The Tritons are trying to stay alive as guard Tyler McGhie has scored 11 of their 27 points in the opening half.
Here's a closer look into the UC San Diego Tritons versus Michigan Wolverines box score to see how this game is going so far.
UC San Diego vs. Michigan box score
UC San Diego vs. Michigan box score
Ad
UC San Diego Tritons box score
Ad
Michigan Wolverines box score
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here
Edited by Veer Badani