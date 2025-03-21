UC San Diego vs. Michigan: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25 

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines have stepped up with a 41-27 halftime score over the No. 12 UC San Diego Tritons in the first round of March Madness in the South Region. The Wolverines are using their two-center lineup to perfection as center Danny Wolf has been stepping up with seven points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks thus far.

The Tritons are trying to stay alive as guard Tyler McGhie has scored 11 of their 27 points in the opening half.

Here's a closer look into the UC San Diego Tritons versus Michigan Wolverines box score to see how this game is going so far.

UC San Diego vs. Michigan box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score UC San Diego 27 27 Michigan 41 41

UC San Diego Tritons box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Nordin Kapic F 1-6 0-4 0-0 2 5 1 0 0 1 2 2 Hayden Gray G 1-4 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones G 3-5 0-0 1-4 0 3 0 0 0 2 2 7 Tyler McGhie G 4-13 1-8 2-2 1 3 1 1 0 1 0 11 Chris Howell G 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 3 0 2 0 2 2 2 Maximo Milovich F 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 Aidan Burke G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Justin Rochelin G 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 2 0 0 3 2

Michigan Wolverines box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Danny Wolf C 3-9 1-2 0-2 2 5 2 1 2 2 1 7 Vladislav Goldin C 5-7 0-1 1-1 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 11 Tre Donaldson G 2-4 1-3 0-0 0 4 2 0 0 2 0 5 Nimari Burnett G 2-3 2-3 0-0 2 3 2 0 0 3 1 6 Rubin Jones G 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 0 Will Tschetter F 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 L.J. Cason G 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 Roddy Gayle Jr. G 2-2 1-1 1-2 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 6

