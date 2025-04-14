UCF transfer Mikey Williams drops 4-word reaction to LSU WR Kyren Lacy's death

UCF basketball transfer Mikey Williams joined other college sports stars to mourn the death of LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who died on Saturday. Williams shared a black-and-white picture of the deceased footballer on Instagram with the caption:

“Rest in heaven brother.”

Mikey Williams reacts to Kyren Lacy's death (Image by Instagram/@mikey)

Lacy had a torrid few months before his death. His troubles began in December when he was accused of causing a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man. He eventually turned himself in and was later released on a $150,000 bond. The court hearing was supposed to start this Monday.

But last Saturday, he got into trouble again, as a family member called the police to report Lacy shooting a gun into the ground during an argument. Lacy reportedly fled the scene, and it was in the course of the pursuit that he lost his life via a self-inflicted gunshot.

According to his father, Kenny Lacy, his son suffered from mental health issues before his death.

Lacy’s death is a big loss for the sports community, as he was expected to shine in his sport. He declared for the NFL draft last December and was expected to be a first-round pick after he caught 58 passes for 866 yards at LSU last season.

People in the sports community, like Odell Beckham Jr., Rontrell Sandolph, Amik Robertson, Angel Reese, AJ Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott, mourned Lacy.

Mikey Williams is battling his own challenges too

Mikey Williams may be mourning the death of Kyren Lacy, but he is no stranger to off-court drama. The 6-foot-3 guard also had his episode in 2023, when he spent his first year at Memphis basketball dealing with a court case after allegedly shooting at a car that had people in it.

He spent last season with the UCF Knights but has now entered the transfer portal after averaging 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

However, he has yet to decide on a new destination. There have already been speculations about a reunion with Penny Hardaway at Memphis, but nothing is concrete yet.

He is expected to reveal his move in the coming weeks, though.

