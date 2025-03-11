UCF vs Utah Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 11 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The UCF Knights and Utah Utes will clash in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday.

Heading into the matchup, the Knights have a 16-15 overall record and 7-13 in Big 12 play, ending the regular season with a 72-65 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. However, UCF has won three of its last five games.

The Utes have also struggled recently, losing its last two games and four of its last five. One of those losses was a 76-72 defeat against UCF on Feb. 23.

Utah also has a 16-15 overall record but is 8-12 record in the Big 12. The Utes closed their regular season with an 85-74 loss to BYU on Saturday.

Both teams are in similar situations and need a deep run in the Big 12 tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will advance to face No. 6 seed Kansas.

UCF vs Utah prediction

UCF and Utah face a tough challenge, needing to win the Big 12 Tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. While pulling such a feat may seem unlikely, they have the offensive firepower to at least compete.

UCF has been strong on offense, averaging 78.5 points per game, but its defense has struggled, allowing 79.8 ppg. Utah has a better defensive record, giving up 71.7 pppg while scoring an average of 75.3 ppg.

With both teams capable of scoring but struggling defensively, this game could be a high-scoring battle. However, the Utes' stronger defense gives them a better chance of coming out on top.

Prediction: UCF 76 vs 80 Utah

UCF vs Utah odds

Team Spread Total Money Line UCF +2 (-110) O 157.0 (-110) +115 Utah -2 (-110) U 157.0 (-110) -135

UCF vs Utah head-to-head

The last meeting between both teams was less than two weeks ago, which UCF won. It was the second straight win for the Knights in this matchup.

Where to watch UCF vs Utah

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

UCF vs Utah injuries

The Knights have a host of players that might not feature in the game. Cameron Simpson is ill, while Jaylin Sellers has a back issue. Mikey Wlliams and Jordan Ivy Curry have undisclosed concerns.

Utah's only injured player is Ibi Traore, who has been sidelined since November.

