UCLA forward Angela Dugalic bullish on Bruins ahead of matchup vs Kim Mulkey's LSU: "Don't think they have enough to stop us"

The UCLA Bruins and LSU Tigers will vie for a spot in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Bruins made it to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.

Ad

UCLA is eager to take on its rivals and Angela Dugalic made it clear that she believes her team will be the one celebrating after the game.

“I'm actually really happy LSU won," Dugalic said on Saturday, via USA Today's Cory Diaz. "I'm excited to play against them. It'll be a good rematch. They're a great team, but I just don't think that they have enough to stop us. And it's nice to finally be in the Elite Eight. It took me a couple of years, but yeah, I'm just really excited.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bruins entered the tournament with just two losses on their record (33-2, 16-2 Big Ten) and have been strong throughout March Madness.

UCLA to face Kim Mulkey’s LSU in the Elite Eight

The No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins and No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers will fight to secure a Final Four spot at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Ad

This will be the second straight year that LSU (31-5, 12-4 Southeastern Conference) and UCLA will meet in the NCAA Tournament. In 2024, the Tigers eliminated the Bruins in the Sweet 16 before losing to Iowa in the Elite Eight.

Here are the details of how to watch the game:

Date: March 30, 2025, Sunday

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo

Venue: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Washington

For LSU to overcome UCLA, they will need another strong showing from Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith, especially when facing Lauren Betts. The Bruins are known for their rebounding strength.

Ad

Kim Mulkey praised Betts' growth and skill level, emphasizing the advantage her height provides while also highlighting her continuous improvement. During the pregame press conference, Mulkey was asked to compare Betts to dominant post players she has coached in the past.

“I can't speak for UCLA, their history of post play, but if you're just asking me to compare it to those that I have coached through the years, number one, her height is really an advantage, but it's also her skill level," Mulkey said. "She has just improved so much. Every time I watch her play, she does something really, really good, and I go, Hmm, that's a lot of work. She's a special talent.”

If the Tigers win, it will mark their second Final Four appearance in three years, adding another chapter to their recent success under Mulkey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here