UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez drops 1-word reaction to Lauren Betts’ stylish off-court outfit snaps

Lauren Betts is stepping out in style this offseason. The UCLA star shared three of her recent outfits on Instagram on Wednesday.

Teammate Gabriela Jaquez hyped her up in the comments with a one-word reaction.

"Beauty," Jaquez commented.

Betts has been keeping fans up to date on her offseason adventures via Instagram. The Bruins center has posted many outfit pictures, photos of travel, food, friends and snaps of the work she's doing this offseason. Betts spoke at the Business of Women's Sports Summit in April and visited with kids at the Mattel Children's Hospital earlier this month.

The UCLA star is staying busy ahead of her senior campaign and is getting creative with her sense of style.

Lauren Betts' standout junior season at UCLA

Lauren Betts is coming off the best season of her college career. After spending her freshman campaign at Stanford, the 6'7" center transferred to UCLA. She was an immediate difference maker for the Bruins, serving as a starter in both seasons of her tenure at UCLA, but emerged as a star as a junior.

This season, Betts led the Bruins with 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 64.8%.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA - Source: Imagn

Betts helped guide her squad to its first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship in program history. In a 72-67 championship game win over rival USC, the center contributed 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. She highlighted her defensive depth with 4 steals and 4 blocks. NCAA analyst Rachel Annamarie DeMita discussed Betts' performance and attitude in the championship win on Youtube.

"One of my favorite moments from it, it was so funny. Lauren Betts, she had a huge game," DeMita said. "Right as they won and the buzzer went off, she's running over to her bench, and she's initially pointing to her bench, and then she turns and points to the USC bench."

After the big win, the Bruins received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Betts saved some of her best basketball for the postseason, recording 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She added 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game.

UCLA made a March Madness run to the first Final Four appearance in program history. After a dominant junior campaign, Betts aims to hone her skill set in her senior season with the Bruins.

