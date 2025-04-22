  • home icon
By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Apr 22, 2025 15:34 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal Practice-UCLA - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal Practice-UCLA (image credit: IMAGN)

After spending three seasons with UCLA, Londynn Jones entered the transfer portal, signaling the end of her time with the Bruins. She announced her next move on Monday, drawing many reactions, including one from her ex-teammate Kiki Rice.

Jones announced her commitment to UCLA’s rival, USC, via Instagram.

“Best of both worlds, LA… I’m still here,” Jones captioned.
Rice, who joined the Bruins in the same year as Jones, reposted the announcement on her Instagram story.

“My dawg,” Rice wrote.
UCLA's Kiki Rice drops 2-word reaction as Londynn Jones commits to rivals USC. Credit: IG/@kiki.rice
UCLA’s Kiki Rice drops 2-word reaction as Londynn Jones commits to rivals USC. Credit: IG/@kiki.rice

Unlike Rice, who has been a key player for UCLA since her freshman year, Jones only became a starter in her sophomore year.

The 5-foot-4 guard peaked that season, averaging 11.8 points per game, while starting 29 of 34 games. Her output dropped in her junior year, averaging 8.5 ppg, starting in 31 of 37 appearances.

Jones helped the team win the Big Ten tournament championship game over USC, while also reaching the NCAA Final Four for the first time in program history. For her efforts, she earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Jones made 108 appearances for the Bruins, starting 60 games, and averaged 9.6 ppg.

UCLA has lost Jones and Janiah Barker to the transfer portal, as well as their entire freshman class.

Londynn Jones was UCLA’s 3-point specialist

NCAA Womens Basketball: Londynn Jones during Final Four National Semifinal Practice-UCLA - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Londynn Jones during Final Four National Semifinal Practice-UCLA - Source: Imagn

Londynn Jones was the fourth-leading scorer of UCLA last season, with only Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez averaging more points than her.

However, one crown she held with the team was the "queen of 3-pointers."

Jones made a program-high 87 3-pointers during her sophomore year. In her junior year, she made 72 shots from beyond the arc as the Bruins had a 34-3 (16-2 Big Ten) overall record.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
