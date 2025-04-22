UCLA’s Kiki Rice drops 2-word reaction as Londynn Jones commits to rivals USC

After spending three seasons with UCLA, Londynn Jones entered the transfer portal, signaling the end of her time with the Bruins. She announced her next move on Monday, drawing many reactions, including one from her ex-teammate Kiki Rice.
Jones announced her commitment to UCLA’s rival, USC, via Instagram.
“Best of both worlds, LA… I’m still here,” Jones captioned.
Rice, who joined the Bruins in the same year as Jones, reposted the announcement on her Instagram story.
“My dawg,” Rice wrote.
Unlike Rice, who has been a key player for UCLA since her freshman year, Jones only became a starter in her sophomore year.
The 5-foot-4 guard peaked that season, averaging 11.8 points per game, while starting 29 of 34 games. Her output dropped in her junior year, averaging 8.5 ppg, starting in 31 of 37 appearances.
Jones helped the team win the Big Ten tournament championship game over USC, while also reaching the NCAA Final Four for the first time in program history. For her efforts, she earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Jones made 108 appearances for the Bruins, starting 60 games, and averaged 9.6 ppg.
UCLA has lost Jones and Janiah Barker to the transfer portal, as well as their entire freshman class.
Londynn Jones was UCLA’s 3-point specialist
Londynn Jones was the fourth-leading scorer of UCLA last season, with only Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez averaging more points than her.
However, one crown she held with the team was the "queen of 3-pointers."
Jones made a program-high 87 3-pointers during her sophomore year. In her junior year, she made 72 shots from beyond the arc as the Bruins had a 34-3 (16-2 Big Ten) overall record.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here