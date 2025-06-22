UCLA's Kiki Rice sends heartfelt message to coach Shannon LeBeauf on Bruins departure after long tenure

UCLA Bruins star Kiki Rice was among the many to react to the news that Shannon LeBeauf is leaving the program after 12 seasons. It was an emotional moment for LeBeauf and the entire UCLA staff and players as she will be leaving following such a long association.

LeBeauf has had a big role to play in helping Rice join the UCLA program, and she reposted UCLA's farewell post for LeBeauf on her Instagram story along with a personal message.

Kiki Rice shares heartfelt message for Shannon LeBeauf (Image Credit: [email protected])

"Wouldn't be here without you," Rice captioned the post with a few love emojis.

Shannon LeBeauf joined head coach Cori Close's staff in 2011, and before the 2019/20 campaign, she was appointed as the associate coach of the UCLA Bruins women's basketball team. Simultaneously, she was working as the program's recruiting coordinator.

She was responsible for recruiting UCLA's first-ever No. 1 ranking class in the 2014/15 season. The class included players like Recee Fox, Jordin Canada, Monique Billings, Lajahna Drummer and Kelli Hayes.

LeBeauf was also responsible for securing the No.1 ranking recruiting class in the 2021/22 season which included players like Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Londynn Jones, Christeen Iwuala and Lina Sontag.

Shannon LeBeauf expresses her gratitude to UCLA as she and her husband move to Rutgers University

Shannon LeBeauf and her husband, Sean, will be joining the Rutgers University Women's Basketball team's coaching staff ahead of the 2025/26 season, the program announced on Friday.

"I'm feeling a wave of emotions right now," said LeBeauf via the UCLA website. "UCLA has been home for 14 years, and I'm so proud of what we've built together. I've grown here—not just as a coach, but as a person.

"I'm deeply grateful to Coach Cori, who's been an incredible leader and a true friend. I've worked with amazing people and coached remarkable young women who have left a lasting mark on my heart.

"While it's hard to say goodbye, I'm genuinely excited about what's ahead. Coach Co has invited me into something meaningful at Rutgers—a chance to mentor, lead, and help re-establish a championship mindset and culture. I'm honored by the opportunity and ready to get to work."

It was also an emotional moment for Close as she had shared a personal relationship with LeBeauf for more than a decade. Despite that, she expressed her support for LeBeauf in her journey forward.

"I am struggling to put into words how much Shannon has meant to me personally and to this program," said Close. "She has served out her calling in the most professional, selfless, and impactful way. Tears well up in my eyes as I think about this transition, but I am in complete support of this next step for her and Sean."

Shannon LeBeauf and her husband will work with the coaching staff of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's team under the leadership of head coach Coquese Washington. They are keen to improve their record after finishing 15th in the regular season in the Big Ten Conference with a 3-15 record.

