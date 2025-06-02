UCLA’s Lauren Betts drops 1-word reaction as Haley Jones signs for Phoenix Mercury

UCLA star Lauren Betts showed support for Haley Jones on Instagram on Sunday, dropping a one-word reaction to her move to the Phoenix Mercury. Betts was delighted for Jones, who signed a hardship contract with the WNBA team.

Betts shared a post from the Instagram page PostHer Hoops announcing Phoenix's signing of Jones for the rest of the season. She included a short caption for her Instagram story.

"PERIOD," Betts wrote.

Lauren Betts reacted to the Phoenix Mercury signing her former UCLA teammate Haley Jones on her Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@laurenmariebetts

Haley Jones played the past two WNBA seasons with Atlanta after the Dream selected her with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 draft. She averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 boards and 2.2 dimes through 80 games for Atlanta before the Dream surprisingly cut her ahead of the 2025 season.

Jones, who also suited up for Australian team Geelong United in the Women's National Basketball League this past season, found another team to play for in the Phoenix Mercury after injuries had ravaged their lineup lately. Phoenix is missing the services of Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas.

Recapping Haley Jones' college basketball career at Stanford

Haley Jones rose to prominence at Stanford, playing four seasons with the Cardinal before making the jump to the WNBA. She made her college basketball debut in the 2019-20 season, playing 18 games during her freshman year. Jones averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2.4 assists before the COVID pandemic cut short her first season in the collegiate ranks.

Haley Jones (#30) of the Stanford Cardinal cuts the net after they defeated the Arizona Wildcats in the championship game of the 2021 NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament at Alamodome. Photo: Getty

Jones continued her stellar play in the 2020-21 season, averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds through 32 games in her sophomore year. She helped Stanford win the NCAA Tournament, scoring a team-high 17 points on 8-for-14 shooting in the Cardinal's 54-53 victory over Arizona in the national championship game.

Jones also stepped up for Stanford in her junior season and was named the Pac-12 Co-Player of the Year in 2022. She saved the best for last in her final season with Stanford, posting career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals in the 2022-23 campaign.

Her final March Madness campaign with Stanford ended in disappointment after losing to Ole Miss in the second round.

