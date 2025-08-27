UCLA's Lauren Betts drops 2-word emotional reaction as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged

UCLA center Lauren Betts dropped a two-word emotional reaction on social media on Tuesday after learning American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got engaged.The 6-foot-7 Betts posted a reaction about the hot topic on her Instagram Stories, using a photo posted by Complex Sports on its page. The UCLA big was likely holding back tears of joy for the celebrity couple, as her two-word comment read:&quot;NO WAYYYYY 🥹🥹&quot;A college basketball fan captured Betts' reaction on Instagram stories and posted it on his X account.On Tuesday, the high-profile couple, both 35, announced their engagement on a five-photo joint post on Instagram. The development is a heartwarming culmination of a two-year courtship that had the whole world hooked on the latest activities of Kelce and Swift.Representatives of both parties did not immediately respond to the mainstream media's request for comment about the engagement. The publicist for Swift said the engagement ring was an old mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck.Keeping his low-profile persona intact, Travis Kelce didn't react to the photos that spread and was seen stretching for practice in the Chiefs' facility in Missouri.Lauren Betts' UCLA gears up for make-or-break 2025-26 seasonLauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins recorded their first-ever Final Four stint in program history, but they went down in a disappointing note, losing by 34 points to the 2025 national champions, UConn.The Cori Close-coached squad will have the dominant center back for the 2025-26 season, along with teammates Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Angela Dugalic and Timea Gardiner.The Bruins also reinforced their team with the addition of Utah shooter Gianna Kneepkens from the transfer portal and incoming freshmen Sienna Betts, the sister of Lauren Betts, Swedish guard Christina Karamouzi and Croatian guard/forward Lena Bilic.UCLA will also be strengthened by Washington State transfer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who will make her Bruins' debut after redshirting the 2024-25 season to recover from her ACL injury, and 6-foot-4 forward Amanda Muse.Softball star Megan Grant is also part of the UCLA women's basketball roster for the 2025-26 season. The 5-foot-10 guard/forward said it was a dream come true to play for the basketball team and she is grateful to Close for the opportunity.The team's full non-conference schedule has yet to be finalized, though they are listed to compete in the Players Era Festival on Nov. 26 and 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will meet Texas on Nov. 26 and face either South Carolina or Duke the following day.The Bruins are also scheduled to lock horns with Tennessee on Nov. 30 at the Pauley Pavilion.