Sienna Betts is set to join her elder sister, Lauren Betts, at the UCLA Bruins next season. The No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), signed for the Bruins on Nov. 11, 2023, and completed a stellar high school basketball career at Grandview in Aurora, Colorado.The 6-foot-4 power forward was seen displaying her DJ skills in an Instagram story uploaded by Lauren on Sunday.&quot;Special guest,&quot; Lauren Betts captioned her story.UCLA's Lauren Betts drops 2-word reaction as she and sister, Sienna Betts showcase their DJ skills (Image via Instagram @laurenmariebetts)The video was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Brys_Underw00d.Sienna Betts won her second gold medal for Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Czechia. She averaged a double-double, scoring 14.6 points on 58.7% shooting and converting 53.8% of shots from the charty stripe.Betts also grabbed 10.0 rebounds, dished out 1.6 assists, stole the ball 1.0 times and recorded 2.1 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game in seven outings. Her best game came in the 134-53 win against Korea in the group phase, where she recorded 25 points on 11-for-12 shooting, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 18 minutes.She was accompanied by the USC Trojans signee and the No. 1-ranked player in the 2025 Class, Jazzy Davidson, as the duo roamed the streets of the Czech Republic.Betts also shared some stories on Instagram on July 15 before their Round of 16 showdown against China.Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson walk the streets of Czech Republic during the FIBA U19 World Cup (Image via Instagram @siennabetts_)In her final season at Grandview, Betts led the Wolves to a 25-3 record and 8-0 in the Colorado Section 5A/6A Centennial Basketball League and led them to the CHSAA Girls Basketball state title.Sienna Betts remains the only player signed by UCLAUCLA coach Cori Close led the team to a second-place finish in the 2024-25 Big Ten Standings, with a 16-2 conference record and 34-3 overall. In the NCAA Tournament, the Bruins reached the Final Four, before they were knocked out by the UConn Huskies.However, Close has chosen to trust her current roster with the addition of five-star power forward Sienna Betts. The Betts sisters will play together for at least one season.