UCLA's Lauren Betts shares 3-word reaction as younger sister Sienna Betts shares recaps of her week 

Lauren Betts, a junior at UCLA, was elated by her younger sister Sienna Betts' Instagram dump. Sienna, a senior at Grandview High School, took to Instagram to share some pictures from her time at the beach, with friends, at the stadium and more.

"Week recap w/ @lexi.yi," she captioned the post.

Her elder sister Lauren and BYU's Marya Hudgins reacted in the comments section of the post.

UCLA's Lauren Betts shares a 3-word reaction as younger sister Sienna Betts shares recaps of her week (Image: IG/ Sienna Betts)

"Damn u ate, wrote Lauren Betts in her first comment. She also commented, "Stoppppp this is such a good dump I can’t even lie."

"LA looks so good on you," commented the BYU Cougars guard.

This season, Sienna Betts has led her school to 25-3 overall and an unbeaten 8-0 record in the Colorado Section 5A/6A Centennial Basketball League, where they sit above Cherry Clerk, Cherokee Trail, Araphoe and Mullen.

Furthermore, she led her school to the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments trophy. The Wolves took on Horizon in the first round of the tournament on Mar. 1 and came away with a blowout 72-30 win. They defeated Rocky Mountain with a 56-43 scoreline in the Sweet 16 on Mar. 5 to move to the Great 8 round.

They sealed a 54-34 victory over Denver East on Mar. 8 and advanced to the Final 4, where they defeated Pine Creek with a 39-35 scoreline on Mar. 13. They lifted the championship against Legend on Mar. 15 with a 61-39 win.

In four seasons for Grandview, Sienna Betts played 105 matches and averaged a double double with 19.3 points, 4.1 assists, 14.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game. Her breakout season was in her season year, where she scored 23 ppg, grabbed 16.5 rpg, dished out 4.9 apg, stole the ball 2.3 times and had 3.4 bpg.

Sienna Betts and Lauren Betts set to play together at UCLA

The Betts sisters will be playing together for the Bruins after the 6-foot-4 power forward signed for UCLA on Nov. 11.

Sienna Betts, who ranks at the third spot nationally and first in the power forward position and in Colorado (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will also be part of the McDonald's All-American Game.

Her elder sister, Lauren Betts, is averaging 19.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 2.8 apg on 64.3% shooting for the Bruins this season. One of her best games came against Maryland, where she scored 33 points on 93.3% shooting, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists, stole the ball once and had four blocks.

Sienna Betts is the only player signed by the Bruins from the 2025 class.

