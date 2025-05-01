Former Utah guard Gianna Kneepkens is headed to UCLA, as the move was officially announced on Thursday, and it did not take long for Bruins center Lauren Betts to react to it.

The news quickly made waves online and was shared by Post Her Hoops on Instagram. Betts shared it and added her reaction.

“UH OHHHHHHHH,” Betts wrote.

UCLA star Lauren Betts drops 2-word reaction as Gianna Kneepkens joins the Bruins squad from Utah. Credit: IG/@laurenmariebetts

UCLA reached unprecedented heights last season, setting a program record with 34 wins and making its first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance.

The momentum was strong, and expectations for the upcoming season remained sky-high, but an unexpected twist happened when six players from the 2024-25 roster, including the entire freshman class, entered the transfer portal.

However, Kneepkens, who is one of the most sought-after players in the portal, has realigned the team’s trajectory, and she is set to join forces with Betts, Kiki Rice and elite incoming freshman Sienna Betts — Lauren's sister.

A three-time first-team all-conference selection, the 6-foot guard appeared in 104 games for Utah, making 96 starts and averaging 15.6 points per game. Her efficiency was particularly impressive, shooting 49.5%, including 43.2% from beyond the arc.

Kneepkens took her game to another level last season, notching a career-high 19.3 ppg, while also contributing 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, earning her first-team All-Big 12 honors and the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

Gianna Kneepkens snubbed South Carolina for UCLA

Gianna Kneepkens was a hot commodity the moment she entered the transfer portal, drawing interest from several top programs, including teams that made deep NCAA Tournament runs.

According to On3’s Talia Goodman on April 20, Kneepkens took visits to South Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas before ultimately choosing UCLA as her next destination.

The standout guard brings both talent and experience to the Bruins. She still has one year of eligibility remaining, having redshirted the 2023-24 season due to a foot injury.

