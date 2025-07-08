UCLA star Lauren Betts drops her reaction to Haley Jones' post after being waived by Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings 

UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts shared a supportive reaction to WNBA star Haley Jones' wholesome Instagram post. Jones was waived by the Dallas Wings, who selected Paige Bueckers as the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

On Monday, the former Stanford star reflected on the tough period of her basketball career, sharing several snaps of herself on the court and hangouts with her family and friends. She also posted a clip of herself engaging in an intense workout session.

"This isn’t how I envisioned my third WNBA season going," Jones wrote. "Being waived by the Dream and bouncing between states the past couple of months, buying my first home, being back home to train, and then being welcomed by the Mercury and the Wings, two amazing organizations, on hardship contracts — it’s been a journey."

"But through it all, I’ve learned so much about myself." she added. "’I’ve had the chance to grow, refine my game, and truly understand how much I have to give — not just as a player, but as a person. Reconnecting with friends and family and being surrounded by real love has been the biggest blessing. The path may look different, but the purpose is the same. Grateful for it all 🤍 #year3"

Betts joined other followers to show support for her former Stanford teammate in the comment section.

"Love u so much hay. I’m super proud of u," the Bruins standout center wrote.

Lauren Betts reacts to Haley Jones' IG post. Image via @haley.jonesss

Jones, who was the sixth pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, was initially waived on June 1 but resigned a hardship contract with the Wings, following injuries to Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist. Moreover, Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder also left the Wings to perform their national duties at the 2025 EuroBasket.

Following the end of the tournament, Jones was released from her contract ahead of McCowan's and Geiselsöder's return to the team.

UCLA's Lauren Betts' role for next season

Lauren Betts was one of the top women's basketball players in the country last season. She led the Bruins to their first-ever Final Four in the women's NCAA Tournament, where they lost to eventual winners, UConn.

Betts earned the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award and first-team All-Big Ten honors and Wooden All-America honors. She was also one of the five finalists for the Wooden Award.

Following her outstanding season, UCLA coach Cori Close revealed her plans for the junior center next season. In a chat with Hoops HQ, Close wants Betts to play a little less, shoot a little less and hopefully win a little more. She noted that Betts had a grueling 2024-25 season because she was scoring too much.

Meanwhile, Betts will have on-the-court support from graduate student Angela Dugalic, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice and senior forward Timea Gardiner who will all return for another year with the Bruins.

In addition, her younger sister, Sienna Betts, committed to UCLA for her freshman year and is expected to be a key part of the Bruins squad.

