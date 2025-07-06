  • home icon
  UCLA star Lauren Betts' latest photo dump elicits reactions from Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez and others 

UCLA star Lauren Betts' latest photo dump elicits reactions from Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez and others 

By Pranav Khatri
Published Jul 06, 2025 16:52 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA - Source: Imagn

UCLA Bruins star Lauren Betts will enter her senior year of college basketball next season. The 6-foot-7 center concluded a stellar junior year, leading UCLA to a second-place finish in the 2024-25 Big Ten Standings and a 16-2 record.

Betts shared a carousel of images on her Instagram, posting pictures with her sister Sienna Betts and her friends on Saturday.

"Just the good parts," the post was captioned.
The post received reactions from BYU Cougars guard Marya Hudgins, Betts' UCLA teammates Timea Gardiner, Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez, former Oregon Ducks guard Deja Kelly, former Bruins player Atonye Nyingifa and more.

(image credit: Lauren Betts/IG)
"Gooodd life 🩷," commented Rice.
Jaquez added, "Living that life."
"Cute 😍," commented Atonye Nyingifa.
"She is gorgeous," commented Michigan commit Kendall Dudley.
"Great vibes," added Kelly.
Hudgins commented, "Obsessed w ur life."

Lauren Betts was close to averaging a double-double last season. She averaged 20.2 points on 63.9% shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocks in 30.1 minutes per contest across 34 games.

However, the Bruins will be without their head coach, Shannon LeBeauf, who sealed a move to the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. Betts shared a heartfelt message for LeBeauf, sharing some pictures with the head coach.

"Coach Shannon, you’ve been so much more than a coach to me. You’ve been my second mom, loving me unconditionally, guiding me through my lowest moments, and believing in me even when I couldn’t believe in myself."
"Your impact on my life goes far beyond the court. Thank you for helping me become the woman and the player I am today. Rutgers doesn't just get a coach. They get a leader, a light, and someone who changes lives. I love you forever."

Lauren Betts will be joined by her sister Sienna Betts next season

Lauren Betts' younger sister, Sienna Betts, ranks as the No. 2 player in the country (according to ESPN). The 6-foot-4 power forward will commence her collegiate career after leading Grandview High School to a 14-12 record and a 4-3 record in the Colorado Section 6A/5A Centennial Basketball League.

In 105 games for the Wolves, Sienna Betts averaged a double-double with 19.3 points, 14.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

She remains the only player signed by UCLA from the Class of 2025.

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

