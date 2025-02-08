UCLA star Lauren Betts makes huge decision on her college career: "Why not be spoiled for a whole another year?"

Lauren Betts has been enjoying her collegiate career as a UCLA Bruin. So much so that she wants to come back for another season.

Betts announced her decision to ESPN on Friday, choosing to stay in college for her senior year instead of declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft. Had she chosen the latter, she would have been a protected top-10 pick.

"College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," Betts said. "Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created -- I'd want to do that for another year.

"I want to win a national championship, obviously, if not this year, then obviously next year, but hopefully, we could just do it both times."

What's next for Lauren Betts, UCLA

Lauren Betts is having an incredible season, elevating the Bruins to the top spot of the AP Top 25.

This season, Betts has a stat line of 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 blocks per game after 20 appearances. She is doing this with sheer shooting accuracy, making 64% of her shots from the field. In the team's last matchup against No. 8 Ohio State, she had her 12th double-double of the season by putting up 19 points and 14 rebounds in the 65-52 victory.

Her efforts have helped UCLA boast a perfect 22-0 overall record, winning its first 10 games of Big Ten play. The Bruins are averaging 81.5 points on 49.4% shooting from the field and 32.8% from downtown, blowing out opponents by a margin of 26.7 points per game.

Aside from Betts, Kiki Rice comes next with 13.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Gabriela Jaquez has put up 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds, while Janiah Barker provides 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds off the bench.

Lauren Betts and the No. 1 Bruins prepare for an upcoming matchup against the Oregon Ducks at the Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

