UCLA star Lauren Betts reacts to her "unreal" transformation at RuPaul's Drag Race Runway season 10

UCLA star Lauren Betts got the opportunity to do something out of the world of basketball when she appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10. The third episode of the season was released on Friday and featured several NCAA women's athletes. The players were able to transition from their jerseys to dresses and high heels for the day.

Ad

After the episode aired, Lauren Betts posted several clips from the episode on her Instagram story.

"Pretty privilege duo. Thank you for making this the most amazing experience."

Image via Lauren Betts' Instagram story.

Her next photo had a simple, one-word caption.

Ad

Trending

"Unreal."

Image via Lauren Betts' Instagram story.

Betts was joined on the runway by UC Irvine's Hunter Hernandez, USC's Talia von Oelhoffen, San Diego State's Abby Prohaska, UC Irvine's Neveah Dean, and Loyola Marymount's Maya Hernandez. They got to go on the runway with some of the drag race all stars contestants, including Irene the Alien, Bosco, Aja, Deja Skye, Olivia Lux, and Phoenix.

Ad

The college athletes did a good job stepping into a new environment. Betts, in particular, did a great job, strutting down the runway in a flashy red dress and lots of makeup.

Lauren Betts is preparing for her senior college basketball season at UCLA

While Lauren Betts had the time to step off the court for an appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race, she is still in the middle of a busy and important offseason. Betts is entering her senior season, which will significantly impact the future of her basketball career. She will likely enter the 2026 WNBA draft and her performance this year will influence when she was drafted.

Ad

She is coming off her junior year, where she averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.9 blocks per game. Betts has spent the past two seasons as a member of the Bruins, transferring to UCLA after her freshman year at Stanford.

Although it is early in the draft cycle, Betts is the early favorite to be the first pick in the 2026 WNBA draft. She has improved each season in college and became one of the biggest stars in college basketball this past season.

ESPN posted an article on April 23 featuring the Top 15 prospects for the draft next year. Betts was listed at the top of the list. However, she will not be guaranteed that spot unless she has another stellar season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here