UCLA star Lauren Betts sends strong message ahead of new season after inking NIL deal with jewelry brand

UCLA star Lauren Betts will enter next season as a jewelry brand ambassador. Betts announced signing a new NIL deal with jewelry brand Gorjana on Instagram on Monday.The incoming senior center shared several photos and a clip. One of the snaps featured her childhood picture and a caption that talked about her upcoming senior season.&quot;I grew a lot as a leader last season, and I'm looking forward to bringing that same standard and level of play to my senior season,&quot; Betts said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBetts averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.1 minutes per game last season, leading the Bruins to their first ever Final Four. She also helped UCLA finish with an overall 27-2 record, including 16-2 in Big Ten play.Under Betts' leadership, the Bruins earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. They only lost to conference rivals USC.UCLA HC Cori Close discusses Lauren Betts' role for next seasonUCLA coach Cori Close acknowledged standout center Lauren Betts' individual brilliance for the team. Close also discussed her plan to have the All-American star play a little less, shoot a little less and hopefully win a little more.She revealed that Betts initially resisted the plan after a heart-to-heart talk with her. However, Betts eventually came around with one goal in mind: to win the national championship next year.“Lauren wants to win a national championship, period,&quot; Close said in June, via Hoops HQ.UCLA reached a historical Final Four in this year's NCAA Tournament. With Betts entering her senior season, she will need help from her teammates. This includes returning players Angela Dugalic, Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice and Timea Gardiner.The Bruins also added Lauren's younger sister, Sienna Betts, for next season. The 6-foot-4 forward was named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year twice and the No. 2 prospect by ESPN. Sienna is expected to ease the workload for her older sister on offense.