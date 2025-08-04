  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • UCLA star Lauren Betts sends strong message ahead of new season after inking NIL deal with jewelry brand

UCLA star Lauren Betts sends strong message ahead of new season after inking NIL deal with jewelry brand

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 04, 2025 18:00 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal Practice-UCLA - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal Practice-UCLA (image credit: IMAGN)

UCLA star Lauren Betts will enter next season as a jewelry brand ambassador. Betts announced signing a new NIL deal with jewelry brand Gorjana on Instagram on Monday.

Ad

The incoming senior center shared several photos and a clip. One of the snaps featured her childhood picture and a caption that talked about her upcoming senior season.

"I grew a lot as a leader last season, and I'm looking forward to bringing that same standard and level of play to my senior season," Betts said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Betts averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.1 minutes per game last season, leading the Bruins to their first ever Final Four. She also helped UCLA finish with an overall 27-2 record, including 16-2 in Big Ten play.

Under Betts' leadership, the Bruins earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. They only lost to conference rivals USC.

UCLA HC Cori Close discusses Lauren Betts' role for next season

UCLA coach Cori Close acknowledged standout center Lauren Betts' individual brilliance for the team. Close also discussed her plan to have the All-American star play a little less, shoot a little less and hopefully win a little more.

Ad

She revealed that Betts initially resisted the plan after a heart-to-heart talk with her. However, Betts eventually came around with one goal in mind: to win the national championship next year.

“Lauren wants to win a national championship, period," Close said in June, via Hoops HQ.

UCLA reached a historical Final Four in this year's NCAA Tournament. With Betts entering her senior season, she will need help from her teammates. This includes returning players Angela Dugalic, Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice and Timea Gardiner.

The Bruins also added Lauren's younger sister, Sienna Betts, for next season. The 6-foot-4 forward was named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year twice and the No. 2 prospect by ESPN. Sienna is expected to ease the workload for her older sister on offense.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications