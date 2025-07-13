UCLA star Lauren Betts shares 2-word reaction as sister, Sienna Betts, powers Team USA to U19 World Cup win

UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts has continued her domination on the court, leading Team USA to a massive 134-53 win against Korea to tip off the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup in Czechia. The group phase match on Saturday saw the team break its previous best of 129 points against Chinese Taipei in 2021.

USA Basketball's Instagram page posted the result, featuring some pictures from the game, adding stats of Sienna Betts, Saniyah Hall and Jerzy Robinson in the caption.

Sienna Betts' elder sister, who will enter her senior year at UCLA, commented on the post.

"YEAH SIII," commented Lauren Betts.

UCLA star Lauren Betts shares reaction as sister, Sienna Betts, powers Team USA to U19 World Cup win (Image via Instagram @usabasketball)

Betts, who ranks at the No. 2 spot nationally (according to ESPN rankings), finished with a game-high 25 points on a stellar 11-for-12 shooting and converted all three of her shots from the charity spot.

The 6-foot-4 power forward also grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked the ball twice in 18:10 minutes. The top three recruits from the Class of 2026, Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring and Jerzy Robinson, combined for a total of 43 points. The team will now face Hungary on Sunday.

Betts finished her high school career at Grandview, where she played four seasons. In 105 games, the power forward averaged a double-double a game, scoring 19.3 points, grabbing 14.4 rebounds, dishing out 4.1 assists, stealing the ball 1.7 times and recording 3.1 blocks.

She led the Wolves to a 25-3 record and an 8-0 record in the Colorado Section 5A/6A Centennial Basketball League, where they finished first. They also won the CHSAA state tournament, after a 61-39 win over Legend.

Sienna Betts eyeing second gold medal for Team USA

Sienna Betts also led Team USA to a gold medal finish at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Bucaramanga, Colombia. She averaged 13.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 1.0 apg in six games and was named to the All-Star Five.

She will join her elder sister, Lauren, at UCLA after the tournament. Sienna received offers from top programs, including Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State, but she chose to sign for the Bruins on Nov. 11.

She is the only player signed by UCLA from the Class of 2025.

