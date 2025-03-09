  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  UCLA vs USC: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-2025 College Basketball Season

UCLA vs USC: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-2025 College Basketball Season

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 09, 2025 21:50 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

The final of the Big Ten Tournament is at the halftime break as the second-ranked USC Trojans are currently holding a 45-35 lead over the fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins. This game has been relatively close and USC guard JuJu Watkins is leading the way with 18 points and five rebounds. Let's take a deeper dive into the box scores and see how the first two quarters have gone.

UCLA vs. USC box score

UCLA vs. USC box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
UCLA191635
USC242145
UCLA Bruins box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Angela DugalicF2-22-22-201000118
Lauren BettsC2-50-00-012221114
Gabriela Jaquez G1-10-00-000010022
Londynn JonesG2-52-30-000200326
Kiki RiceG2-30-01-301400225
Timea GardnierF2-42-40-000000106
Kendall DudleF 1-20-00-012010002
Janiah BarkerF 0-20-02-302000112
Elina AarnisaloG 0-10-00-000200100
USC Trojans box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLK TOPFPTS
Kiki IriafenF3-60-0-023100226
Rayah MarshallC0-20-00-001200020
Talia von OelhoffenG1-21-20-000110213
Kennedy SmithG1-30-20-024300212
JuJu WatkinsG5-131-37-8251200018
Clarice AkunwafoC 1-10-00-012002112
Avery HowellG 3-42-30-012000118
Malia SamuelsG 2-32-30-022110006

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
