UCLA vs USC: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-2025 College Basketball Season

The final of the Big Ten Tournament is at the halftime break as the second-ranked USC Trojans are currently holding a 45-35 lead over the fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins. This game has been relatively close and USC guard JuJu Watkins is leading the way with 18 points and five rebounds. Let's take a deeper dive into the box scores and see how the first two quarters have gone.

UCLA vs. USC box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score UCLA 19 16 35 USC 24 21 45

UCLA Bruins box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Angela Dugalic F 2-2 2-2 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 8 Lauren Betts C 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 4 Gabriela Jaquez G 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 2 Londynn Jones G 2-5 2-3 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 3 2 6 Kiki Rice G 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 1 4 0 0 2 2 5 Timea Gardnier F 2-4 2-4 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 Kendall Dudle F 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 Janiah Barker F 0-2 0-0 2-3 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 Elina Aarnisalo G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0

USC Trojans box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Kiki Iriafen F 3-6 0- 0-0 2 3 1 0 0 2 2 6 Rayah Marshall C 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 Talia von Oelhoffen G 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 2 1 3 Kennedy Smith G 1-3 0-2 0-0 2 4 3 0 0 2 1 2 JuJu Watkins G 5-13 1-3 7-8 2 5 1 2 0 0 0 18 Clarice Akunwafo C 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 2 1 1 2 Avery Howell G 3-4 2-3 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 8 Malia Samuels G 2-3 2-3 0-0 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 6

