UCLA vs USC: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-2025 College Basketball Season
The final of the Big Ten Tournament is at the halftime break as the second-ranked USC Trojans are currently holding a 45-35 lead over the fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins. This game has been relatively close and USC guard JuJu Watkins is leading the way with 18 points and five rebounds. Let's take a deeper dive into the box scores and see how the first two quarters have gone.
UCLA vs. USC box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
UCLA
19
16
35
USC
24
21
45
UCLA Bruins box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Angela Dugalic
F
2-2
2-2
2-2
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
8
Lauren Betts
C
2-5
0-0
0-0
1
2
2
2
1
1
1
4
Gabriela Jaquez
G
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
2
Londynn Jones
G
2-5
2-3
0-0
0
0
2
0
0
3
2
6
Kiki Rice
G
2-3
0-0
1-3
0
1
4
0
0
2
2
5
Timea Gardnier
F
2-4
2-4
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
6
Kendall Dudle
F
1-2
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
2
Janiah Barker
F
0-2
0-0
2-3
0
2
0
0
0
1
1
2
Elina Aarnisalo
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
USC Trojans box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Kiki Iriafen
F
3-6
0-
0-0
2
3
1
0
0
2
2
6
Rayah Marshall
C
0-2
0-0
0-0
0
1
2
0
0
0
2
0
Talia von Oelhoffen
G
1-2
1-2
0-0
0
0
1
1
0
2
1
3
Kennedy Smith
G
1-3
0-2
0-0
2
4
3
0
0
2
1
2
JuJu Watkins
G
5-13
1-3
7-8
2
5
1
2
0
0
0
18
Clarice Akunwafo
C
1-1
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
0
2
1
1
2
Avery Howell
G
3-4
2-3
0-0
1
2
0
0
0
1
1
8
Malia Samuels
G
2-3
2-3
0-0
2
2
1
1
0
0
0
6
