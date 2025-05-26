"UConn has always had a lot of talent": Analyst weighs in on Huskies' "multi-layer" setup with stacked depth

The UConn Huskies just broke a nine-year championship drought last season. Despite losing Paige Bueckers, Big East basketball insiders Tee Baker and Mark Zanetto believe Geno Auriemma's squad will not miss a beat next season.
On Friday's episode of "Big East Energy," Zanetto laid out UConn's "multi-layered" recruiting strategy, which has them set up to compete even after losing a star like Bueckers.
Then, Baker noted UConn's how UConn continues to stack up on elite-level talent in recruiting.
"You have four players on the top 15 of that recruiting class," Baker said. "Some of which were acquired and recruited out of high school. Some that were taken from the portal, like Allie Ziebell, so I think it's a lot of talent, and I think that comes with how do you manage talent. I think that UConn has always had a lot of talent." (14:45)
As Baker pointed out, Sarah Strong (No. 1), Alilie Ziebell (No. 7), Morgan Cheli (No. 11) and Kayleigh Heckel (No. 13) are all top 15 ranked players in the Hoop Girls rating.
The insider also said that having so much talent and managing it correctly allows players to compete in practice, giving the team another edge in competition.
UConn has won 12 national titles under Auriemma. It is the most championships of any programs in college basketball. They defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in April to earn their latest national title. Strong and Azzi Fudd led the way with 24 points each.
The Huskies added Wisconsin forward Serah Williams and USC guard Heckel in the transfer portal, while 4-star prospect Kelis Fisher will also be joining the squad this season.
UConn Huskies star Sarah Strong joined Team USA for 3x3 tournament
After a solid freshman season and a national title, Sarah Strong capped it off by representing the US in 3x3 basketball at the Marseille Women's Series, played at the French city. She was joined on the team by Cierra Burdick, Mikaylah Williams and Sahara Williams.
The United States finished in sixth place in the tournament, which was ultimately won by Spain. The US won its first four games of the tournament, but could not get past the quarterfinals. The Spanish team overwhelmed the Americans en route to a 20-12 win.
Strong averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in her freshman season at UConn. She was also a defensive force, with 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Huskies. Her two-way production is one of the main reasons she will be joining Team USA.
This was not Strong's first 3x3 tournament, as she is already a three-time FIBA 3x3 U18 Women's World Cup champion.
