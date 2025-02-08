UConn coach Dan Hurley labels "formidable" St. Johns and another team as "the two best" in the Big East after losing 68-62 against Rick Pitino

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has labeled the St. John's Red Storm, who defeated his team as a "formidable" squad. The coach was impressed by the strength of Creighton and St. John's, who are now emerging as UConn's competitors in the Conference. He spoke about the two teams in his post-game remarks.

“They (St. John's) got a little bit of a Houston-type of vibe to the way that they play," Hurley said. "The defense, the rebounding. (RJ) Luis is a pro, Kadary (Richmond) is playing himself into a pro this year. I love (Deivon) Smith as a player ... Right now it looks like them and Creighton are maybe the two best teams in this league. They’re a formidable team."

Hurley made the statement after his team was beaten 68-62 by Rick Pitino's team at the Gampel Pavilion on Saturday. The first half ended with St. John's leading by a slim 37-35 margin, while the second half saw them maintain their lead, outscoring the Huskies 31-27.

The win extended St. John's impressive winning streak to 10, solidifying their position as a dominant force in the Big East conference. The team's latest win solidifies their hold on the top spot in the Big East. They have an impressive 12-1 record in conference play.

Pitino ends Hurley's winning streak over St. John's

Dan Hurley's unblemished 4-0 record against the St. John's Red Storm came to an end on Saturday. UConn's recent loss has underscored their inconsistent performance this season, as reflected in their 16-7 record.

Despite racking up a decent number of wins, the team's struggles have raised concerns about their ability to maintain stability and momentum, which will be crucial as they navigate the remainder of the season.

Looking to recover from their setback, the Huskies will face the Creighton Bluejays on the road at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday. UConn will aim to regain their winning form and get back on track in the highly competitive Big East Conference.

