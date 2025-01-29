  • home icon
UConn coach Dan Hurley says Huskies season is "tied" to Aidan Mahaney's offensive superpower after Xavier performance

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Jan 29, 2025 20:09 GMT
UConn coach Dan Hurley said that the success of the Huskies' season is closely tied to Aidan Mahaney's offensive ability following his impressive performance in a loss at the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday. He talked about the importance of his guard before No. 25 UConn's clash against DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday.

“I’d like to see Aidan keep going," Hurley said, according to SI.com. "Where our season goes has been tied to him from the beginning. What he did at Xavier from an offensive standpoint, minus the turnovers (was what we need) … making hard shots from 3, getting to the rim, getting us some offense off-script.”
Despite the guard's performance, his coach highlighted his flaws in the game and wants him to work on reducing his turnovers.

Hurley and his team suffer setback against Xavier

UConn coach Dan Hurley's team suffered a 76-72 setback at the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday. The Huskies led 41-40 at halftime.

Aidan Mahaney came off the bench for 14 points, three assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes. Solo Ball led UConn with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The loss dropped the UConn Huskies (14-6, 6-3 Big East) six spots to No. 25 in the AP rankings. They are fourth in the Big East.

Up next, UConn will host the DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-9) on Thursday.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
