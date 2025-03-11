UConn/Creighton box score, game stats and more ft. Paige Bueckers

No. 3 UConn won yet another Big East Tournament with a comfortable 63-43 win over No. 22 Creighton. The victory for UConn (31-3) helps establish the Huskies' claim for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament for the Huskies. Creighton (26-6) took a tough loss, but should be safely in the NCAA Tournament field, albeit likely without a regional hosting bid.

UConn vs. Creighton Box Scores

UConn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN P. Bueckers 24 8 3 2 2 0 1 38 J. El Alfy 4 3 0 1 0 1 2 10 K. Chen 7 2 0 1 0 5 1 23 S. Strong 13 11 4 6 3 2 1 35 A. Fudd 13 0 2 0 0 2 2 37 KK Arnold 7 5 1 3 0 5 1 20 Q. Samuels 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 A. Ziebell 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 A. Shade 0 3 1 0 0 0 2 24 I. Brady 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 7 C. Ducharme 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

Creighton

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN K. Lockett 5 1 0 1 0 2 4 30 M. Brake 7 2 0 0 0 2 3 16 L. Jensen 13 7 3 2 0 4 1 38 M. Mogensen 7 6 2 2 0 2 2 31 M. Maly 12 1 1 2 0 3 1 30 K. Townsend 2 3 1 2 0 2 1 23 S. Golladay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 J. Horan 2 0 3 1 0 0 0 18 A. Heathcock 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 B. Littrell 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 6 E. Gentry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

UConn vs. Creighton Game Summary

The Huskies rolled from the start of the game, opening up with an 11-0 run in the first half of the first quarter. Creighton drew within 11-7, but UConn rolled, leading 27-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Jays pulled within 12 points early in the second quarter, but would not come any closer in the duration of the game. UConn led 40-22 at halftime.

The Huskies stretched the lead as far as 25 points, with a 47-22 edge with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter. UConn has won every Big East Tournament since the Huskies returned to the Big East Conference.

UConn was led by star guard Paige Bueckers, who finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Sarah Strong added 13 points and 11 boards. Azzi Fudd also scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Lauren Jensen led the Blue Jays with 13 points and seven rebounds. Morgan Maly chipped in 12 points despite shooting 4-for-14. The Blue Jays shot just 36% for the game. Creighton shot 6-for-23 from 3-point range (26%) and committed 19 turnovers.

UConn shot 44%, including 9-for-24 (38%) from 3-point range.

The Huskies could reach a No. 1 seed, although the most recent ESPN Bractology had UConn as a No. 2 seed instead. The Huskies are virtually certain to host a regional field in Storrs. Creighton was projected by ESPN as a No. 8 seed, which would pit the Blue Jays as potentially facing a top seed in the second round.

