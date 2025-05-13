UConn freshman Liam McNeeley drops 3-word reaction after “feeling blessed” at the NBA draft combine

UConn freshman star Liam McNeeley is one of the 75 players invited to the 2025 NBA combine in Chicago. McNeeley is having a great time at the combine, which was shown in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, a clip featuring the Huskies star walking onto the court in a combine jersey was shared on Instagram.

"'I'm very blessed to be here' - Liam McNeeley," the post was captioned.

McNeeley shared the clip on his story, echoing his gratitude for his time at the combine.

"Thank you God," he captioned the post.

Liam McNeeley shows gratitude at the 2025 NBA draft Combine on IG story. Image via @liammcneeley

McNeeley joined UConn as a five-star recruit from Montverde Academy, a prep school notable for developing NBA talents like Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. His lone season with the Huskies was a productive one, averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 38.1 percent shooting per game.

Liam McNeeley dazzles at NBA combine

UConn's Liam McNeeley shone during the combine when he did a 3-point spot shooting drill. He also beat Rutgers freshman star Ace Bailey's rep at 2.75 seconds, which is the fastest mark at the combine so far.

McNeeley also grew half an inch and added five pounds since his last measurements, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. His official measurement is 6-foot-6 ¾ barefoot, 214.6 lbs, with a 6-foot-8 ½ wingspan and 8-foot-4 standing reach. He is also projected as the 20th pick at the NBA draft, to be selected by the Miami Heat.

"McNeeley's size, shotmaking prowess, feel for the game and toughness are critical attributes that NBA teams value at the wing position," Givony wrote in the mock draft. "But he will need to remind them of his winning qualities throughout the predraft process.

"He had a few big moments as a freshman at UConn but struggled to score efficiently, converting 44% of his 2-pointers and 32% of his 3-pointers while looking out of position defensively at times."

Givony also said McNeeley would likely play a different role in the NBA. But first, he would need to work harder on his shooting to improve his standing at the draft, scheduled for June.

