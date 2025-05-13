UConn freshman Liam McNeeley reflects on “realistic dream” from 6th grade during NBA combine photoshoot

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, one-year UConn phenom Liam McNeeley pondered his youthful dreams of NBA stardom. Like plenty of kids the world over, McNeeley wanted to play in the NBA, but as he appeared at a league photoshoot, he pondered the path of arrival of that childhood dream.

Ad

Chicago photoshoot finds McNeeley "living a dream"

"I'm living a dream right now.... It's been a dream since I was about three years old and I first picked up a basketball. But I would say it's been a realistic dream, where I really thought I could do it, since I was in sixth or seventh grade."-- Liam McNeeley

Ad

Trending

Ad

McNeeley pursuing NBA Dream

After an impressive one-and-done season at UConn, McNeeley is participating this week at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. In measurements, McNeeley gave NBA scouts a pleasant surprise. He played the season at UConn listed at 6-foot-7, but measured without shoes at 6-foot-6 3/4 inches, which likely projects to closer to 6-foot-8 with shoes on.

McNeeley also measured at nearly 215 pounds, suggesting he has begun the challenging work of bulking up his body to prepare for NBA challenges. While McNeeley's immediate impact is as a wing scorer, he will have to prepare for the physical inside grind of the NBA, which is certainly a challenge for a player who was in high school a year ago.

Ad

In his season at UConn, McNeeley averaged 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He dealt with some nagging injuries and shot just 38% overall and 31% from 3-point range. But McNeeley showed enough to be considered a top-flight NBA prospect, which wasn't a surprise considering the way that he arrived at UConn.

McNeeley was ranked as the No. 10 national recruit by 247sports out of high school. His high school experience was unusual, as his Monteverde Academy teams included Duke standout Cooper Flagg and Maryland star Derik Queen. All three are likely to hear their names called in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Ad

McNeeley could use a good week in the combine to improve his NBA Draft stock. After yesterday's lottery, a parcel of newly-released mock drafts typically slotted McNeeley between the 16th and 21st pick of the draft. If he can put together an impressive scoring week in Chicago, his NBA dream might find its legs with a move into the draft lottery. In any case, McNeeley is closing in on his dream.

What do you think of McNeeley's youthful ambitions? Share your take on the UConn standout below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here