UConn GM Tom Moore makes his feelings known on Huskies roster for 2025-26 season: "We will be looking for depth at every position"

The UConn Huskies have been one of the most active teams in the market as they build their team for the upcoming 2025/26 season. The Huskies have secured some exciting talents from the transfer portal, while some of their players from last season are returning to Storrs.

On Sunday afternoon, UConn general manager Tom Moore was present in a Zoom call with a few reporters. He opened up on various aspects of the transfer portal and also gave insights about their roster for the new campaign.

"Coach Hurley is very excited about the 10 guys that we have in the fold right now. He really likes the makeup of the 10 guys, how everything has fallen to this point. Um, both with the freshman incoming, the transfers incoming, and the guys that we have returning," Moore began. (Timestamps 0:48)

"Uh, he likes how the pieces fit and how the roster has been put together. We are really trying to be strategic and creative with how we put together the rest of the roster. We are targetting probably 14 or 15 roster spots. You know, we will be looking basically for depth at every position with these last four or five spots on the roster."

Obviously a third-string center is something that we'll be targetting. We'll be looking for another wing, another combo guard, uh, possibly a combo forward," he continued.

The UConn Huskies will hope that the new players can help Dan Hurley and his men improve on their performance from last season. The Huskies suffered a heartbreaking 77-75 defeat against the eventual champions, the Florida Gators, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Plenty of new players join the UConn Huskies from the transfer portal

UConn GM explained that rather than going for highly rated prodigious talents from high school, the program is looking to bring in players who can immediately impact the roster.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Hence, they secured the signings of Silas Denmary Jr from Georgia, Malachi Smith from Dayton and a freshman class of players like Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy. Highly-rated prospect Darius Adams was reportedly close to joining the program, but chose to move to Maryland.

From the previous campaign, some of the best players are returning to Storrs, Connecticut. The likes of Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, Tarris Reed Jr, Jaylin Stewart and Jayden Ross have all announced their return to UConn for the 2025/26 season.

Meanwhile, Liam McNeeley will be a big miss for the program as the young forward is all set to enter the 2025 NBA Draft. He becomes the third one-and-done player in the program's history after Andre Drummond and Stephon Castle. McNeeley is a projected first round pick in June's NBA Draft.

