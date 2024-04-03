"UConn is the greatest program in the history of college sports": Colin Cowherd has the ultimate praise for the Huskies' success in college world

The UConn Huskies are the frontrunners to repeat this season, with the tournament concluding on April 8 in Phoenix. The UConn men's and women's teams have already won the NCAA Tournament twice in the same year - in 2004 and 2014, and as the calendar flips from March to April in 2024, both teams are still in the running.

The No.1 seed UConn men's basketball is set to play against the No. 4 seed Alabama at State Farm Stadium in the Final Four semifinals, while the No.3 seed UConn women's basketball will face No. 1 Iowa at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

On "The Colin Cowherd" podcast, analyst Colin Cowherd praised UConn's dominance in the NCAA Tournament and gave them the ultimate praise for their success:

"UConn is the greatest program in the history of college sports, men, women, baseball, football, basketball, women's basketball,” Cowherd said. “Nobody ever talks about them, but they're going to have six different titles if they win this one.” [Timestamp - 5:26]

“It's so weird to me watching UConn kick everybody's a*s," Cowherd added.

With the program targeting another chance to repeat their success, the men's and women's teams have already won titles in the same year twice - in 2004 and 2014. Now, in 2024, they have another opportunity to achieve this feat.

Both men's and women's teams are fighting hard in this week of March Madness to make it to the final stage.

Caitlin Clark's dream team UConn Huskies recruitment did not knock on her door, as she revealed

It has recently been reported that Caitlin Clark had expressed a desire to attend UConn but was not recruited by them. In an interview with ESPN's Wright Thompson, Clark revealed that she had always dreamed of playing for the Huskies.

“I loved UConn. I think they're the coolest place on Earth. ... But they never talked to my family and never talked to me."

According to Thompson, Clark never received much interest from the program, with Geno Auriemma not attending her open gyms or making contact.

Thompson writes that despite this, "she kept a caricature she got at an amusement park that shows her wearing a UConn uniform."

On Friday, Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against UConn in the Final Four, with the victor advancing to the national championship.

