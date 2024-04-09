UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley has become the face of men's college basketball with his eccentric manner on the sidelines and the swagger that he has his team playing with.

Hurley disdains the transfer portal and the process of acquiring players from it. During his pre-game news conference, he reinforced that notion by revealing his biggest motivation for continuing to win.

"My biggest motivation for the last two-three weeks is I just don't wanna deal with the portal s*it," Hurley said.

"I mean that's why we're trying to win so hard right now and I'm seeing what other people are doing and it's chaos and I can hide behind 'hey, my season's still going on."

Dan Hurley puts a target on the Huskies' back

Coach Dan Hurley has built the UConn Huskies into a juggernaut that keeps leveling any team in its path. They have won 55 of their last 60 games, which by itself is an incredible statistic.

When it matters most, during the Big Dance, they have won 10 consecutive games by a double-digit score, The Huskies are the very definition of dominance.

A clip of Dan Hurley confidently telling his No. 1 seeded team to just keep 'smacking teams' after his team convincingly beat Northwestern 75-58 in the second round of March Madness went viral.

He did not apologize for sounding over-confident in his team's abilities when asked about the clip later on.

“Well, what’s the alternative? To shrivel up? To turtle up? Your team is going to feed off your energy, your confidence, your swagger,” Hurley said.

“It’s who we are. It’s the energy I coach with. It’s what the players expect from me. And you know, at UConn, you got this huge target anyway. It’s not like me being a confident man and coach is gonna create a bigger target. People are coming for us. We’re the champs.”

Hurley's Huskies were also the first team in program history to reach consecutive Final Fours. The players mirrored their coach's confident demeanor, and center Donovan Clingan reinforced the notion that this year's roster is a machine.

“Coach is very confident, and he rubs that confidence off on us,” Clingan said. “He’s the best coach in the country and pushes us to another level and makes us want to be as great as possible.

"He always talks about being bulletproof, and what keeps us bulletproof, and that’s our elite defense. If we’re able to keep doing that, I think we’ll be good.”

The UConn Huskies now have a target on their back due to the commentary by coach Dan Hurley but they're making many fans and teams eat humble pie as they cut a path to another potential national championship, delighting their fanbase.

