UConn HC Geno Auriemma reveals key difference in coaching superstar Paige Bueckers in her senior vs freshman year

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma is preparing his team for Saturday's first-round March Madness game against the No.15 Arkansas State Red Wolves as they seek their first championship trophy since their quadruple from 2013-2016.

On Tuesday, the coach appeared on an ESPN Bracketology show, which was shared on YouTube, to explain the difference between coaching Paige Bueckers in her senior and freshman years.

"The coaching is less at this time than it was as a freshman because her freshman year, it was all new. There's an excitement and a newness to the NCAA tournament, and the fact that we were able to go to the NCAA tournament during her freshman year, got to the final four, and be in the bubble, which was not great.

"But that whole year was mostly about trying to get Paige to understand what college basketball is and what's in store down the road. Now she knows the drill she knows exactly what's coming ahead of her I think more of getting her to apply what she's learned to the other players on the floor that don't have the same level of experience," Geno Auriemma said. (Timestamp 2:12 - 3:25)

Paige Bueckers has been a key player for the UConn Huskies (31-3). The guard led her team to the final of the Big East Conference tournament, defeating the No.2 Creighton Bluejays (26-6), 77-70 on Tuesday.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-St. John's vs UConn - Source: Imagn

The guard played 38 minutes of game time and scored the highest number of points in the game (24), providing three assists and eight rebounds to win the tournament for UConn. This season, she has averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 53.6 FG% per game.

Considering Bueckers' growth as a leader throughout her UConn career, it's easy to envision her leading her Huskies teammates in the NCAA Tournament.

Paige Bueckers jokingly reveals Geno Auriemma's best and worst traits

Creighton v Connecticut - Source: Getty

Bueckers' teammate KK Arnold asked her about the best and worst traits of coach Geno Auriemma, in a recent SportsCenter appearance.

"I would say that the worst thing is he is pretty delusional and he lies and he exaggerates," Bueckers joked, leaving the crowd in laughter.

"But the best thing is that he is just like me in all those places."

Some of the best women's basketball players have ever been coached by Auriemma, and his work with Bueckers only expands on his lengthy pedigree of producing top-tier, self-assured leaders.

