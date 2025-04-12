  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • UConn HC Geno Auriemma says retirement decision won't be contingent on Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd or Sarah Strong; taking things one day at a time

UConn HC Geno Auriemma says retirement decision won't be contingent on Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd or Sarah Strong; taking things one day at a time

By Arnold
Modified Apr 12, 2025 16:51 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship (image credit: IMAGN)

UConn coach Geno Auriemma won his 12th national title with the program this year. The Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, crushed South Carolina 82-59 in the title game on Sunday.

Ad

On Friday, Auriemma appeared on ESPN's "SportsCenter" and was asked how much longer he planned to continue with the program. He graciously explained that he won't retire based on his key players who will go pro, but rather when he feels he is no longer the right man for the job.

"How I feel when I wake up tomorrow morning," Auriemma said (8:02). "I think every day is a new day and sometimes we get people talking about 'Oh, he's not leaving until Paige leaves, oh, he's not leaving until Azzi leaves, oh, he's not leaving until Sarah leaves.' But, if we're doing our job right, there's always one of those or two of those or however many are there are like, 'oh how can you leave them?'
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And at some point it's gonna be, I wish I could stay longer, but I'm just not good enough to coach this team anymore, and they deserve better. And when that time comes, I hope I have the sense to step away and leave it in the hands of someone who is better equipped at that time to do it than I am."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

With his most recent title triumph, Auriemma ended UConn's nine-year drought without a championship. He also said that he is more determined to come back stronger next season to defend the Huskies' title.

Geno Auriemma will continue working with Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong at UConn next season

UConn HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn
UConn HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma won't have Paige Bueckers at UConn next season since she is entering this year's WNBA draft. However, he will still have Azzi Fudd, who confirmed that she will return to the program for her fifth and final year of college eligibility.

Ad

The Huskies will also have Sarah Strong. The freshman, who was named the Big East Freshman of the Year, is likely to play a more important role for the team.

For the next few weeks at least, Auriemma can bask in the success of his 12th national title.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications