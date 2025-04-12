UConn HC Geno Auriemma says retirement decision won't be contingent on Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd or Sarah Strong; taking things one day at a time

UConn coach Geno Auriemma won his 12th national title with the program this year. The Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, crushed South Carolina 82-59 in the title game on Sunday.

On Friday, Auriemma appeared on ESPN's "SportsCenter" and was asked how much longer he planned to continue with the program. He graciously explained that he won't retire based on his key players who will go pro, but rather when he feels he is no longer the right man for the job.

"How I feel when I wake up tomorrow morning," Auriemma said (8:02). "I think every day is a new day and sometimes we get people talking about 'Oh, he's not leaving until Paige leaves, oh, he's not leaving until Azzi leaves, oh, he's not leaving until Sarah leaves.' But, if we're doing our job right, there's always one of those or two of those or however many are there are like, 'oh how can you leave them?'

"And at some point it's gonna be, I wish I could stay longer, but I'm just not good enough to coach this team anymore, and they deserve better. And when that time comes, I hope I have the sense to step away and leave it in the hands of someone who is better equipped at that time to do it than I am."

With his most recent title triumph, Auriemma ended UConn's nine-year drought without a championship. He also said that he is more determined to come back stronger next season to defend the Huskies' title.

Geno Auriemma will continue working with Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong at UConn next season

UConn HC Geno Auriemma

Geno Auriemma won't have Paige Bueckers at UConn next season since she is entering this year's WNBA draft. However, he will still have Azzi Fudd, who confirmed that she will return to the program for her fifth and final year of college eligibility.

The Huskies will also have Sarah Strong. The freshman, who was named the Big East Freshman of the Year, is likely to play a more important role for the team.

For the next few weeks at least, Auriemma can bask in the success of his 12th national title.

