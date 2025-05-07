UConn HC Geno Auriemma weighs in on what Paige Bueckers brings to the Dallas Wings

Geno Auriemma and the UConn women's basketball team's National Championship were acknowledged by the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Auriemma rang the opening bell in the morning and was joined by the Huskies staff, players, and UConn president Radenka Maric.

During the event, the 71-year-old gave a media byte to NYSE TV where he spoke on several topics including the season gone by and also about WNBA bound Paige Bueckers, who was sensational for the Huskies last season.

Geno Auriemma highlighted the young guard's qualities and attributes that can help the Dallas Wings like they helped the Huskies win their first national crown since 2016.

"Just think of her leadership, her love of the game. She's an incredible teammate," Auriemma said about Bueckers. "So everyone there is going to benefit from having her on the team, because she makes everybody better, and that's what you want from a first pick in the draft, someone that can set the tone."

Bueckers was the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft after her performances for the Huskies throughout her collegiate career.

Geno Auriemma makes a hilarious Paige Bueckers comparison

During her tenure at UConn, Bueckers and Auriemma shared a great relationship as she was one of his most trusted soldiers. Apart from the serious moments, they had their fair share of fun.

Therefore, speaking about the 23-year-old guard, Geno Auriemma made a hilarious comparison regarding Bueckers. He compared the UConn superstar with the British comic-strip character, Dennis the Menace.

“You know, charming, cute kid, means well, but just cannot help themselves,” Auriemma told Time Magazine. “They have to do something on the court, off the court, say something to let you know that there’s some mischief lurking in there.”

It was genuinely hilarious to hear this comparison about the WNBA-bound star. However, one who has watched Bueckers closely can very well understand the similarities in that comparison.

Bueckers will be heading to the Dallas Wings as an efficient backcourt option. She is a skilled passer and an elite scorer. She ends her collegiate career as one of the best guards in UConn's history, averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game across her career.

Apart from winning many accolades across her college career, Bueckers was also honoured with the Honda Sports Award for 2025. It is presented annually to the best women's college basketball player, selected by 1,000 NCAA administrators.

