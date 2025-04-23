UConn hooper Isaiah Abraham drops 2-word reaction on ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis in Georgia uniform

After decommitting from Kentucky, Acaden Lewis posted himself in a Georgia jersey and this drew reactions, including from UConn forward Isaiah Abraham. ESPN listed Lewis as the seventh-best point guard in the 2025 high school class, and he has received offers from UConn, Michigan, Villanova, Georgia, and Kentucky.

On Monday, it was reported that Lewis visited the Georgia Bulldogs, with the program looking to convince him. Fast forward to Wednesday, he posted a picture of himself in a Georgia jersey along with the caption:

“#godawgs,” revealing his eventual destination.

There were several reactions under the post, including one from UConn forward Isaiah Abraham.

“nice flics,’ he wrote in the comments

Kentucky thought they won the race for Lewis in November when he committed to Mark Pope’s Wildcats. However, he reversed his decision, stating that it might not be the best for his future.

"I will always be grateful to Coach Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me," Lewis wrote in his statement that was made public via ESPN. "It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fanbase, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to re-open my recruitment.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds."

Standing 6-foot-2, Lewis played for the Sidwell Friends School in Maryland. As a junior, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the District of Columbia.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope had high hopes for Acaden Lewis

High School Basketball: Acaden Lewis during the State Champions Invitational Tournament - Source: Imagn

Acaden Lewis was introduced at Rupp Arena alongside Jasper Johnson as new signees during Kentucky’s win over Brown on New Year’s Eve. Pope talked about both players after the game and seemed happy about the chance to work with them.

“I got so excited. It was the first time I had seen them on the court together,” Pope said after the win. “I was like, ‘This is going to be SO fun.’ Not even containable. They’re going to work some real magic in the building.”

While Lewis turned back on his commitment, Johnson remains with the Wildcats and the southpaw scoring guard is looking to hit the ground running in his freshman year.

