UConn hooper Liam McNeeley names first purchase he'll make following NBA draft: "Could build Legos all day"

UConn star Liam McNeeley is eager to hear his name called out at the NBA draft, which begins on Wednesday and concludes on Thursday. The Huskies star, who's projected to be taken in the first round, made an interesting revelation about what he might buy first after landing an NBA contract.

In a video uploaded by SiriusXM NBA Radio on Instagram on Tuesday, McNeeley was asked about his Lego collection.

"Ah, man, I could build Legos all day, every day," McNeeley said. "I love Legos."

McNeeley then said that he would buy a certain type of Lego set after he receives a deal from an NBA team.

"So, there's a new Death Star Lego set coming out from Star Wars," McNeeley said. "It's like 10,000 pieces, and its a $1,000. And I will 100% be buying that."

McNeeley added that he completed a 5,000-piece Lego set in about four days. He predicted that the Death Star Lego set would take him about two weeks to finish.

McNeeley also shared his affection for collecting Lego sets and that he would never consider selling them.

How did Liam McNeeley fare in his only season at UConn?

NCAA Basketball: UConn Huskies star Liam McNeeley - Source: Imagn

In his lone season at UConn, Liam McNeeley averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was named the Big East Freshman of the Year.

McNeeley was one of the most important players for Dan Hurley last season. He missed a few weeks of action due to a high-ankle sprain in January but returned toward the end of the regular season.

McNeeley helped the Huskies qualify for March Madness. He led them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where UConn bowed out with a 77-75 loss to eventual national champion, Florida.

On Tuesday, McNeeley said that he was "healthy" and prepared for the challenge ahead in the NBA. Many analysts believe that McNeeley will be a top-20 pick at this year's draft.

