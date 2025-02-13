UConn injury update: Unfortunate news overshadows optimistic update as Morgan Cheli needs walking boot and Ice Brady nears return from injury

The UConn Huskies are coming off a big conference victory on Wednesday against St. John's Red Storm (13-11, 3-10 Big East). The seventh-ranked team in the nation defeated their conference foe by 38 points, 78-40, to give themselves an undefeated Big East record of 14-0, 23-3 overall.

With national championship aspirations this year, the Geno Auriemma-coached squad had posted another big win on Sunday, February 9. The Huskies defeated the Providence Friars 77-40 on the road on Sunday.

The victory against St. John's Red Storm was even more impressive as they were able to pull this off by playing without a couple of key rotation pieces — Morgan Cheli and Ice Brady. Before tipoff, UConn Huskies women's basketball writer Emily Adams reported on X that Brady, who missed the last two fixtures with a shoulder injury, will continue to be sidelined.

Adams said the sophomore forward was spotted warming up without her recovery brace. However, Auriemma said after the Friars win that Brady will not play for at least three weeks due to the injury.

Morgan Cheli, who is nursing a right foot injury, was wearing a walking boot. As such, the 6'2 standout did not suit up against St. John's as well.

Although they were short-handed for the conference matchup, Auriemma and the rest of the Huskies were able to pull off an impressive victory on homecourt. But, with national title aspirations in sight, the Huskies would need a complete lineup as soon as possible to gain momentum for the upcoming winner-take-all tournament.

Azzi Fudd fills in the missing pieces by almost scoring the same points as their opponent

With a good number of teammates out for the game, Azzi Fudd stepped up and set a new career-high in points in the game. The senior sensation finished with 34 markers on 13-for-22 shooting, including eight 3-pointers, a rebound, an assist and two steals in 31 minutes of action.

The Huskies' next game is on Sunday, Feb. 16, in a non-conference matchup against the defending national champions, No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-2, 10-1 SEC).

