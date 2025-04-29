UConn legend named captain in men's basketball alumni battle to win $1 million

Former UConn Huskies guard Ryan Boatright is announced to be making his return to a Connecticut-based team. On Monday, April 28, UConn journalist Sam Calhoun reported on her X account that Boatright has been named team captain for the Stars of Storrs team, which features a number of Huskies alumni, in the upcoming The Basketball Tournament season.

Ad

Every year, the TBT holds an annual open-invite basketball competition tournament with a 64-team, single-elimination format every summer in the United States. The league is best known for its "Elam Ending", which utilizes a target score to finish off games, along with a cash prize.

The confirmation of Boatright comes right before the start of the 2025 TBT campaign, where the winning squad in the league's annual championship will reportedly take home a collective $1 million in prize money. The Stars of Storrs team is looking to extract national championship experience with the arrival of Boatright, who is a 2014 NCAA national champion with the Huskies.

Ad

Trending

"UConn legend Ryan Boatright will be the captain of TBT’s Stars of Storrs, the team announced," Calhoun reported.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boatright was best known in college basketball for his 2014 national championship run with the Huskies, who were then coached by Kevin Ollie. The 2013-2014 UConn men's basketball team won it all in that year's March Madness by defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 60-54, in the winner-take-all fixture that gave the Huskies their fourth national title in program history.

For that game, Ryan Boatright had an uber-efficient outing as a starting guard as he dropped 14 points on 5-for-6 overall shooting to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Besides taking home the national title, he was also named to the NCAA All-Final Four team. Boatright played a total of four years for the Huskies from 2011 to 2015.

Ad

Before being named as the team captain for this year's iteration of the Stars of Storrs team, Boatright was currently signed to Shardari Gorgan BC, a professional basketball club that plays in the Iranian Basketball Super League.

Ryan Boatright will be joined by other UConn Huskies alumni in the Stars of Storrs team

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Boatright will be teaming up with a slew of other UConn Huskies alumni when the Stars of Storrs take on the 2025 TBT campaign later this year. This includes the likes of Ater Majok, DeAndre Daniels, Joey Calcaterra, and Jerome Dyson, to name a few, all of them to be coached by fellow alum Chris Smith.

The 2025 TBT season will take place from July 18 to August 3 of this year, with tickets set to be available for purchase on May 6. This will be the 12th year of the league's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here