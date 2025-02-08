“UConn men and women are washed”: College hoops fans react to Rick Pitino outcoaching Dan Hurley in St. John’s 10th straight win

College hoops fans reacted after Rick Pitino's St. John's secured a 68-62 victory over Dan Hurley's No. 19 UConn on Friday night. Following the win, BR Hoops shared an Instagram post.

"St. John’s stays hot with a huge win over UConn on the road 🔥🔥 The Red Storm have won 10 straight and are 12-1 in the Big East. @marchmadnessmbb," BR Hoops captioned the post.

The post immediately gathered a lot of comments and reactions from fans, with one saying:

"Wow UConn men and women are washed apparently."

Another fan said,

"Great Game, St John’s played some great defense, looks like the old Big East."

Fans react to St John's win against UConn (Credit: IG/@br_hoops)

Some fans did not hold back, with one implying that UConn is no longer competitive, while another praised St. John's defensive performance.

A fan commented,

"Outcoached Hurley. Love it."

A fan mentioned,

"Rick Pitino should be in goat conversations."

Fans react to Rick outsmarting Hurley (Credit: IG/@ br_hoops)

Another set of fans spoke highly of Pitino's coaching prowess.

One fan said:

"Who says Pitino can’t coach one of the best ever."

Another reacted:

"Best college coach I have ever seen 💯 do the most with the least talent."

Fans react to St. John's win over UConn (Credit: IG/@br_hoops)

Rick Pitino reacts after St. John’s win against UConn

Rick Pitino was in high spirits as he addressed the media during his postgame press conference. His team had just secured a win over the UConn Huskies, and Pitino cracked a joke.

As he reflected on his team's impressive performance, the coach was asked if he had predicted such a strong start to the season.

"I would've said how the f*** did we lose that one game?" Pitino said.

The St John's Red Storm (21-3, 12-1) maintained their top spot in the Big East. They will aim to extend their streak when they face Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday.

