UConn national champion Azzi Fudd shows off her laid-back style as she poses with $5M worth Mario Barrett on IG

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd attended a concert in style following the Huskies' national championship title win on Sunday. She also showed off a photo she took with singer Mario Barrett, who has a net worth of $5 million (per Celebrity Net worth), on her Instagram story.

In the photo, which was posted on Wednesday, Fudd looked simple but stunning in a black long-sleeve crop top and light blue joggers.

"Great meeting you @marioworldwide," she captioned the photo.

Azzi Fudd poses with singer Mario Barrett on an IG story. Image via @azzi35

Fudd played a key role in helping UConn win its 12th national championship title. Named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, she scored 24 points and added five rebounds and three steals to help the Huskies defeat defending champions South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 on Sunday.

In the last year's Final Four, she was a redshirt due to a torn meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee and could only watch as Caitlin Clark's Iowa defeated UConn in the semifinals.

But she made a big difference for the Huskies in this year's March Madness, scoring 19 points in their 85-51 victory over UCLA in a semifinal game on Friday.

Azzi Fudd revealed a teammate's message that inspired her resurgence

Azzi Fudd returned from a season-long injury to re-establish herself as one of the key players for Geno Auriemma's UConn. Although her return journey was not an easy one, she found her groove on Feb. 16, when the Huskies defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road.

Following the win, Fudd recalled what her teammate Kaitlyn Chen said to her.

“This is why I came to UConn,” Fudd recalled Chen saying to her after the win over South Carolina in February, according to Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. “This is why I came to UConn. This is the Azzi I committed here to play with. Not the Azzi that played against Tennessee. I don’t know who that was. I don’t want to play with her again.”

Chen was referring to UConn's 80-76 loss to Tennessee on Feb. 6, when Fudd only scored 10 points and was 3 of 9. However, she scored 28 points against South Carolina in UConn's 87-68 win, which marked the Huskies as serious title contenders. Fudd replicated that performance during the national championship game against the Gamecocks to end the Huskies' title drought.

Fudd will run it back to UConn next season after deciding against declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft.

