"UConn could potentially field two Top 10 teams": Analyst heaps praise on Geno Auriemma's stacked Huskies roster

Geno Auriemma-led UConn Huskies are looking good to defend their National Championship title as they gear up for a new season. The Huskies have lost some players to the WNBA draft, but they have done a decent job recruiting from the transfer portal.

On Saturday, college basketball analysts Mark Zannetto and Tee Baker, on the "Big East Energy", discussed UConn's incredible depth in the roster with the new signing of Serah Williams. They said Geno Auriemma's girls are easily one of the early-season favourites to run riot once again.

"You know multiple talented players on your depth chart, you know, like even just the even if you just mentioned the front court, you didn't mention Ice Brady, you didn't mention Gandy, Maluma Mel, you didn't mention Blanca Quinones. You didn't mention Ayanna Patterson, she'll be back," Zannetto said on Big East Energy podcast (Timestamp 6:25).

"Like, it's, it's kind of incredible, like they could field two, I feel like UConn could potentially field two top 10 teams if they just broke up their roster into into, basically, into two teams," he continued.

With the players returning and coming from the transfer portal, UConn have great depth in their ranks. Some of their bench pieces would be starting players in other programs, highlighting the quality and depth present in Connecticut.

"Yeah, and it's really like, it's like the old days, you know, it's like, yeah, the rosters that just like, lineup one lineup two can beat most teams in the country," Analyst Tee Baker opined in agreement with his co-host.

Baker said he was excited to see the 12-time National Championships rise back to the top of women's basketball. He hailed the foundation of the program and Auriemma's vision as a coach to take the program to greater heights.

Geno Auriemma's UConn have landed Serah Williams, and Kayleigh Heckel may be on her way

The 12-time champions were in celebratory mood last month, but they have also started adding reinforcements for their next campaign. The Huskies have officially confirmed the arrival of Serah Williams and are reportedly aiming to bring Kayleigh Heckel, who has entered the portal after spending her freshman year with the USC Trojans.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Williams will massively help Auriemma as the 6-foot-4 forward fills the void left by Aubrey Griffin. She is coming fresh from a stellar last season where she averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game with Wisconsin.

If UConn manages to land Kayleigh Heckel, she can support Azzi Fudd. The 5-foot-9 guard had limited gametime with USC last season but did show flashes of her talent. Heckel finished last season with 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9%.

The McDonald's All-American and No. 4 recruit in the class of 2024 Heckel did show her talent under pressure as she notched up a level with an average of 8.5 points per game in the NCAA Tournament.

