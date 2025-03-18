UConn's Ashlynn Shade gushes over senior Paige Bueckers as tournament fever builds

As March Madness nears, Ashlynn Shade is making the most out of her time with senior Paige Bueckers. As the 2025 tournament energy intensifies, the sophomore couldn't hold back her appreciation for the projected top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Ad

The sharpshooter appreciated Bueckers' talent and leadership. She also reflected on the importance of her presence off the court, citing that she will cherish the memories forever.

"She's fantastic, I was just talking about this with my dad the other day, I was like, she's such a great leader, great person to be around," she said.

"I think just coming out of my shell this year and then getting to know her more, she's just awesome in every aspect. She's there for you on the court, she's there for you off the court I feel that doesn't get shown a lot.

Ad

Trending

"She's a great person, great teammate, great mentor, great leader ... and I'm so fortunate that I'm able to have last year in this year with her. I've learned so much from her ... I'm gonna treasure that forever."

Ashlynn Shade also shared that Paige Bueckers helped her master the art of being balanced and collected. She said that she would get tensed during practice or due to Geno Auriemma's reaction in her freshman year, which is something Bueckers has helped her navigate.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers' thoughts on playing in her last March Madness

Despite being assumed as a top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers chose to run it back one last time with the UConn Huskies. Her only motivation was to have the national championship hardware in her library of accomplishments.

Now, days before her final NCAA tournament, Bueckers reflected on the significance of the upcoming journey in an exclusive with PEOPLE on Monday.

Ad

"It's like you know the end is near," she said. "So, you're trying to cherish it and drag it out as long as possible because you don't want it to end."

Nevertheless, Bueckers also realizes the eyes on her and expectations of remaining undefeated in the tournament.

"There's a lot of pressure that can come with it, win or go home, it's my last one ever. There really is no do-overs. So, just trying not to think about that and really just playing with passion, joy and to have fun."

Paige Bueckers and the Huskies will face the Arkansas State Red Wolves in its opening round on Friday at the Gampel Pavilion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here