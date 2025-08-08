UConn's Azzi Fudd admits how New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud shaped her game: "One of my favorite players growing up"

On Thursday, UConn star Azzi Fudd launched the debut episode of her podcast, Fudd Around and Find Out. Joined by her longtime friend and former Texas A&M standout Ashanti Plummer, Fudd touched on her experience at the WNBA All-Star Weekend, where she had the chance to meet several league stars, including one of her favourites, Natasha Cloud.

Ad

When asked if there was anyone she was especially excited to meet at the All-Star Game, Azzi Fudd lit up as she recalled the experience.

"Gosh, I met so many people," Fudd said. "It was really fun to see players, like, I'm a big fan of Natasha Cloud, I love her. She played for the Mystics, like she's one of my favourite players growing up. She made me love watching the Mystics and when she got traded I dont see her as much. So being able to see her, it was like fun." [Timestamp: 13:07]

Ad

Trending

The Washington Mystics selected Natasha Cloud with the No. 15 pick in the 2015 WNBA draft. She spent nine seasons with them, winning a WNBA championship in 2019, before making the move to the Phoenix Mercury in 2024.

After joining the Mercury, Cloud was traded to the Connecticut Sun in February, only to be traded again a month later to the New York Liberty. She competed in the WNBA All-Star Game in July, where she won the Skills Challenge title.

Ad

As for Azzi Fudd, she's heading into her senior and final season in college basketball. Following the end of last season, she was eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft and was likely to be a top pick. However, she chose to return, opting to spend one more year with the Huskies.

Azzi Fudd reveals dream guest for her podcast

During the episode, Azzi Fudd also shared a few names she hopes to feature as future guests on the podcast. At the top of her wish list is former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, who is also one of her favourite players growing up.

Ad

"My dream guest on the pod is Carmelo Anthony," Fudd said. "He was my favorite player growing up, and I've met him a couple of times, but I would love to have him on the pod. I know he has a pod himself, so if he wants to bring me on his pod as well, I'm in." (Timestamp 20:11)

Azzi Fudd's Fudd Around and Find Out podcast is produced in collaboration with Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media, which is recognised for creating content across television, film, and digital platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here