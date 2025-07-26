UConn's Azzi Fudd buries 4 3-pointers in a row for "pre-camp work"

UConn standout Azzi Fudd is getting ready for her final college year. On Saturday, she showed a glimpse of what to expect during a "pre-camp work" when she buried 4 3-pointers in a row.

The Huskies guard posted the clip on her Instagram story, where she worked out in the gym with a partner who passed the ball to her before she took the shots.

Credit: IG/@azzi35

The 3-point shooting is an important component of her game, and she has shined from long range in several games, notably a game against St. John's in the 2024-25 season in which she scored eight 3-pointers for a career-high 34 points.

Last season, Fudd shot 43.6% from beyond the arc, the best by any player on the UConn team. It was her best performance from that range since starting college, with her closest performance coming in her freshman year with a 43.0% accuracy. In her four years at UConn, she has a 40.7% 3-point shooting accuracy.

Fudd joined UConn as a highly touted recruit, and her time with the Huskies is marked by both impressive performances and significant injury setbacks.

As a freshman, she averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 43% from 3-point range, despite missing 11 games due to a foot injury. Her sophomore year was also hampered by injuries, limiting her to just 15 appearances. A torn ACL and meniscus in her junior year, just two games into the season, sidelined her for the remainder of that year.

Despite these challenges, she returned for her redshirt junior season, contributing significantly to the team's success as they won the national championship.

Azzi Fudd excited about new podcast project

Azzi Fudd is set to release a new podcast, “Fudd Around And Find Out.” She expressed excitement about this project during a July 17 statement released on "iHeart Media."

“I’m beyond excited to deepen my relationship with Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media as we launch ‘Fudd Around And Find Out’ with iHeart Women’s Sports,” Fudd said. “This podcast is a space where I can bring my full self—athlete, storyteller, budding entrepreneur and fan of the game—and highlight the voices that deserve to be heard.”

This will bring Fudd closer to her fans in what will be her final year in college. She is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 WNBA draft.

