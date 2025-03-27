UConn's Azzi Fudd gets 100% real on playing in her first March Madness since 2023

The Huskies guard Azzi Fudd has revealed what is driving her performance in the ongoing NCAA Tournament as her team prepares to face Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 round on Saturday.

The Virginia native made her first NCAA Tournament appearance in two years when she took the court for UConn’s first-round 103-34 win against No. 15 Arkansas State at Gampel Pavilion.

Fudd appeared in just two games during the 2023-24 season after tearing the ACL in her right knee early in the campaign. This season, Fudd has missed six games, but she has already appeared 30 times, which is the most in her time at UConn, to date.

The guard dropped 27 points in the first round win over Arkansas, the most by anyone in the game, while she scored 17 in the second round 91-57 victory over South Dakota.

Speaking to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou on what has motivated her performances in this March Madness, she said:

“I don’t want to take any second, any possession for granted. I am playing for my teammates. I’m playing for me, who couldn’t play last year.”

UConn (33-3) will take on No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (27-7) in the Sweet 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Fudd will hope to inspire her team to victory once again.

The Huskies last won the national championship in 2016, but reached the final in 2022. The team reached the Final Four last year without Fudd, but will now look to take it two steps further.

Azzi Fudd forgoes WNBA Draft for another year with UConn

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas St. at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Projected to be a first-round draft pick, Fudd shocked fans by announcing that she will be returning to college basketball next season rather than taking the step up.

The guard believes staying one more year will allow her to "work on everything I need to work on" ahead of next year’s draft.

Injuries have limited Fudd’s playing time with the Huskies, with her managing just over 70 games over four seasons. With Paige Bueckers moving to the WNBA after this season, having an experienced performer such as Fudd would be beneficial to the Huskies.

