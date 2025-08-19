UConn’s Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold reunite for fun TikTok dance

UConn teammates Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold have been teammates for two years and have developed a close friendship since Arnold burst into the college basketball scene in 2023. They're often seen together at fan events and dancing on TikTok.For their latest bonding moment, Fudd and Arnold collaborated in a seven-second TikTok dance video to the tune of Gucci Mane's &quot;Bricks.&quot;Fudd, who had her hair curled, was performing a no-ball between the legs dribbling maneuver and attempting a jumper in the first three seconds before Arnold took over with her dance moves. The UConn guards concluded their video with a pose.View on TikTokThe TikTok post with the caption &quot;Our favorite UCoon duo: Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold 🙌&quot; has accumulated more than 700 likes since WNBA Got Game presented this on its account on Monday afternoon.Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold are set to return for UConn this season, as they'll be leading the Huskies to their back-to-back bid.KK Arnold gives back to her alma mater by hosting a basketball campUConn guard KK Arnold shared her skills and experience from playing college basketball with aspiring female athletes at her alma mater, Germantown High School in Wisconsin.According to TMJ4 News, the 5-foot-8 Arnold hosted a basketball camp at the school recently, and more than 150 young athletes participated in the event to gain insight into the Division I player's skills and experience on the court.&quot;Just mental toughness. They can pick my brain, asking questions in the Q&amp;A,&quot; Arnold said. &quot;Just also the little basic things—dribbling drills, shooting drills, just ultimately having fun with each other.&quot;Arnold was a legend in the state of Wisconsin, leaidng Germantown to the Division I state championship in 2021. The three-time state player of the year scored more than 2,400 career points, grabbed 765 rebounds and finished with 695 assists.She had eight triple-doubles during her stint in Germantown and was a McDonald's All-American. Arnold hasn't missed a game in two seasons with UConn and has averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game.The guard is expected to step up as one of UConn's leaders in the 2025-26 season. The Geno Auriemma-coached team is aiming for back-to-back national titles and 13th overall.