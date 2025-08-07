  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • UConn’s Azzi Fudd makes her feelings clear on signing NIL deal with Breanna Stewart & Napheesa Collier’s Unrivaled league: “Blew it out of the water"

UConn’s Azzi Fudd makes her feelings clear on signing NIL deal with Breanna Stewart & Napheesa Collier’s Unrivaled league: “Blew it out of the water"

By Pranav Khatri
Published Aug 07, 2025 18:29 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship (image credit: IMAGN)

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd was one of 14 collegiate stars who signed a NIL deal with Unrivaled in July. Fudd, who finished her senior year at UConn last season, helped the team win the national championship over South Carolina.

Ad

In an episode of her podcast, Fudd was joined by Texas A&M forward Ashanti Plummer. They talked about different topics, including the ESPY awards, WNBA All-Star, run-ins with StudBudz and about her deal with Unrivaled.

"Unarrivaled is a professional three-on-three league that was started by Napheesa Collier and Brianna Stewart, who are both WNBA players. Super fast paced, it's super fun," Fudd said on Thursday (30:50), via "Fudd Around And Find Out." "I think they did such an incredible job this year of launching this league.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think no one really knew what to expect, and they kind of just blew it out of the water. I was so impressed by just how well everything was run. Everything looked organized and like put together. It looked like the players had a great time. Their social teams were killing it."

Plummer, who went to Miami to watch the games, also gave her take on the league.

Ad
"I mean, it was like you said, no one knew what to expect, and then you get down there and it's incredible," Plummer said.
"I mean, as you know, the product is always there; it's different because it's three-on-three, the court's a little bit smaller, but it's also exciting and fun and loud. It's a little bit more intimate than, like, if you go to watch any of them play with their league teams."
Ad

Paige Bueckers talks about Azzi Fudd's contributions to her game days

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd played together at UConn for four years and made their relationship public in June. In a conversation with Kicks, Bueckers talked about Fudd's contributions during her game days.

“I usually get two, three, four, five shoes put together and then I actually call Azzi and have her help me pick them,” Bueckers said on June 26. “She has been doing a great job picking them. Yeah, Azzi is like my basketball shoe stylist."
Ad
Ad

Fudd was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft; however, she decided to return to the Huskies. In a conversation with ESPN in March, she said that she wanted to "work on everything I need to work on."

UConn only made one signing from the Class of 2025: five-star combo guard Kelis Fisher IMG Academy in Florida.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications