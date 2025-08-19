UConn’s Azzi Fudd smiles from ear to ear with grateful message for fans’ sweet gestures

UConn guard Azzi Fudd expressed her gratitude after receiving special gifts from fans. Fudd is on a work tour in China with NBA star Stephen Curry.

The 2025 national champion showed off some of the gifts in a photo on Monday. Fudd was all smiles with a panda teddy bear and two labubu dolls, among other customized gifts.

"Thank you to all fans here for the gifts," Fudd wrote on Instagram.

Azzi Fudd gratefully shows off gifts on IG story. Image via @azzi35

Curry went on a World Curry Tour in China and took the Final Four Most Outstanding player with him. Fudd recently revealed that her favorite NBA player is Curry during a podcast with her girlfriend, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers.

Meanwhile, Fudd is having a busy offseason after a successful 2024-25 campaign. She helped the Huskies to a 12th national championship, scoring 24 points against South Carolina. Fudd will return for her final year and hopes to lead Geno Auriemma's team to another historic season.

Azzi Fudd reflects on life at UConn without Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers were key players for UConn in 2024-25. Following a successful season, Bueckers became the WNBA's No. 1 pick, selected by the Dallas Wings. Fudd chose to play one more year with the Huskies despite being projected as one of the top picks this year.

Fudd will be play for the Huskies without Bueckers for the first time in her collegiate career. She is expected to take on the leadership role that Bueckers left. Fudd spoke candidly about not playing alongside her next season.

“It’s definitely going to be different, but it’s going to be great,” Fudd said on Monday, via the "Around the W" podcast.

“We have some new pieces coming in and I mean just from this summer, I got chills I was so excited with how things went so to get more time with them to really build our chemistry and build what we’re working on as a team, it’s going to be another great year.”

Bueckers confirmed in July that she was in a relationship with Fudd after months of speculation. The Wings guard is widely considered the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award.

