UConn’s Caroline Ducharme beams with pride in support of ex-teammate Paige Bueckers: "There's nobody more deserving"

Paige Bueckers is thriving in the WNBA, and her former UConn teammates couldn't be more proud of the Dallas Wings star. Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme showed her support for Bueckers in a recent Wings game.
She was mic'ed up for an episode of "Husky Life", a documentary series on the Huskies' YouTube channel. As she watched her former teammate play in the WNBA, Ducharme reflected on her longtime friendship with Bueckers, their stint as UConn teammates and the 23-year-old's success at the highest level.
"I was teammates with Paige for four years ... my freshman year all the way up to last year," Ducharme said. "It's really cool to see her at this level. I mean, we've been friends since high school. So to be able to see all the success she's having — there's nobody more deserving."
Ducharme made it clear that she isn't alone in her support of Bueckers. The Dallas rookie has all her former UConn teammates by her side.
"We're just glad we can come, we can support her," Ducharme said. "We're so proud of her, but we miss her."
Bueckers has moved on to her professional career in Dallas. But her Huskies teammates will always be there to hype her up.
Paige Bueckers makes WNBA history, overtaking Caitlin Clark's record
Caitlin Clark had a dominant rookie campaign with the Indiana Fever in 2024. The Iowa alum won Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-Star team with 700,735 fan votes, the most by any rookie in WNBA history.
However, Clark couldn't hold on to this record for long. Bueckers received 805,471 votes this year, surpassing Clark's record by over 100,000 votes.
With her record-breaking number of votes, Bueckers was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star starter. She will be joined by fellow rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen in the July 19 All-Star game. It marks the first time since 2011 that three or more rookies have received All-Star nods.
Bueckers has earned her All-Star recognition, however. The guard leads Dallas in scoring (18.7 points per game), assists (5.7 per game) and steals (1.8 per game). The rookie is also shooting 47.5%, including 34.8% from beyond the arc.
In her rookie campaign, Bueckers has already established herself as a star for the Wings. Her record-breaking All-Star votes highlight that her success is not going unnoticed.
