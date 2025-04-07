UConn’s Jana El-Alfy teary-eyed while talking about Paige Bueckers

UConn center Jana El-Alfy spoke about Paige Bueckers being her role model on Sunday after the guard led her team to the national championship.

The center was emotional and had teary eyes in an Instagram post shared by Brwsports on Monday with the caption:

"Jana El-Alfy gets emotional talking about Paige ❤️."

"Nobody deserves it more than them, more than Paige," El-Alfy said. "She's been there for every single person from the moment they stepped foot on this campus. I'm talking about, like, younger guys, everybody, whatever they needed, she's been there. I've never met a person who cares more unselfishly.

"I mean, she's been my little sister, she's been my mom, my dad, my family ever since I came here. She made me feel at home. She's been my role model. I'm gonna miss her so much, but I'm super proud of her, and I'm super lucky that I got to be her teammate and be here right now with this group. What a way to send her off."

The No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies (38-3) outplayed the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (35-5) in the championship game to claim the program's 12th NCAA Tournament title.

Jana El-Alfy had just 12 minutes of game time in the final and scored two points. Paige Bueckers, on the other hand, dictated the flow of the game offensively and had 17 points and six rebounds.

Jana El Alfy's parents travel to watch their daughter

NCAA national championship game - Source: Imagn

Jana El Alfy's parent and family traveled to the championship game in Tampa, Florida, to watch their daughter play for the UCon Huskies. After the game, El Alfy's father expressed his joy at seeing his daughter win the NCAA title.

“It’s awesome,” Ehab El Alfy said. “I’m so happy to watch my daughter live in the final. I’m so proud of her. It’s an amazing moment for me.”

Jana El-Alfy also said that she was happy to see her parents in the stand celebrating and cheering her.

“It means everything. I’m so happy that they’re here to get to experience this with me,” El Alfy said. “It’s a feeling I never would’ve imagined. Having them here is unexplainable. I know they’re super proud, and that’s all I ever wanted.”

El Alfy is looking to lead the team to further success. Next season, she's expected to step into a more prominent role, potentially taking the reins from departed stars and forging her legacy.

