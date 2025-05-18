UConn’s Jaylin Stewart reveals $20 million worth Dan Hurley’s stern message to him

Jaylin Stewart finished his sophomore year at UConn this past season. Now two seasons into his college career, he is ready to take a step forward into stardom. That is what head coach Dan Hurley thinks he is ready for, and Stewart agrees.

On Wednesday, Jaylin Stewart's "Postseason Perspective" was released on Storrs Central. The Storrs Central Instagram account released a clip from it on Sunday with Hurrley's message for Stewart. In the clip, Stewart spoke about what Dan Hurley, who is worth $20 million, said his expectations are for him next season.

"Yeah coach, he knows the type of person I am. He knows what kind of a laid back person and kind of a chill person. He wants me to go out there and take what's fine. Just don't care what nobody else thinks. Just act like it's my year."

It will be a crucial season for Stewart as he tries to establish himself as a college star. This past season, he took strides forward, starting 12 of the team's 35 games after not starting at all as a freshman. He also had improved statistical totals, averaging 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Stewart has not quite lived up to the expectations he had as a recruit. According to ESPN, he was a four-star recruit and the No. 95-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class. Although that does not mean he was expected to be a superstar, the Huskies likely would have liked him to be averaging more than five points per game as a sophomore.

Jaylin Stewart's junior season will be crucial to his hopes of reaching the NBA

Although it is too early to write off Jaylin Stewart as a possible future NBA player, he has not set himself up as well as he would have liked in his first two college seasons. He has not emerged as a star and has instead struggled to score.

If Stewart is unable to emerge as an effective scoring threat as a junior, he will be putting himself in a much more difficult position. College players without any scoring ability rarely get the opportunity to grow and improve in the NBA. So, although Stewart could still have an opportunity to break out as a senior, it would be far more ideal to break out earlier in his junior year.

Fortunately for Stewart, it appears the coaching staff is confident in him. If Stewart shares that confidence, he could have a big year for UConn.

