UConn's Kamorea Arnold drops 3-word reaction as teammate Jana El Alfy shares "surreal" national championship weekend snaps

UConn big Jana El Alfy shared a carousel post on Instagram recapping her national championship weekend on Tuesday. The Huskies defeated South Carolina 82-59 on Apr. 6 to win their 12th national title, and first since 2016.

The Egyptian hooper included photos of herself during practice, on the court, cutting the net, posing with the national championship trophy and celebrating with teammates.

"Surreal doesn’t even begin to cover it. الحمدلله 💙," El Alfy wrote in her caption.

The last picture in the carousel showed her parents — who had traveled thousands of miles from Egypt to support their daughter — cheering in the stands.

Jana El Alfy's teammates showed their support, hyping her up in the comments of her post. Kamorea Arnold dropped a three-word reaction:

"LOVE YOU EGYPT😍," Arnold wrote.

Former UConn superstar Paige Bueckers, who was picked No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings, also commented on the post.

"All heart❤️," Bueckers wrote.

Caroline Ducharme and Ashlynn Shade also chimed in on El Alfy's pictures.

"Habibti ❤️," Ducharme added.

"JANA BO BANA🫶🏼," Shade commented.

Screenchot via Instagram

As a freshman, El Alfy had a solid season under Geno Auriemma. She started 27 of the 40 games she played, averaging 16.0 minutes per game. She put up 5.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, grabbing a total of 203 boards — the second-most on the team.

Former WNBA star demands more recognition for Jana El Alfy's UConn triumph

Chiney Ogwumike, a former WNBA star who played for the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks, wants more recognition for UConn's Jana El Alfy after the Huskies captured the national championship.

During an interview with ESPN last week, Ogwumike noted that El Alfy is another national champion from Africa who deserves a spotlight for her accomplishments.

"People need to speak about Jana's story and UConn," Chiney said. "She's someone that's been an MVP at camp, someone that has developed under the Basketball Africa League, under the NBA Africa umbrella, Global Games, all of those types of competitions.

"To succeed at that level — to be able to find the right place in the States and then win at the highest levels — there's no better testament to what the power of investment into girls and boys can do."

Jana El Alfy signed with UConn in Nov. 2022 as one of the top international prospects. She was joined by Kamorea Arnold and Ashlynn Shade as part of the Huskies' 2023 recruiting class.

