On Saturday, on Instagram, former Kentucky star Georgia Amoore shared a picture of herself with UConn Huskies guard Kamorea Arnold at Kelsey Plum's Dawg class. The former Las Vegas Aces point guard has continued her good work in her Dawg Class, which she started to help female college basketball athletes transition to professionals.

Ad

She released her 12-woman roster two weeks ago, featuring Azzi Fudd, Kamorea Arnold, Amoore, Shyanne Sellers, Mikaylah Blakes, Zoe Brooks, Jaloni Cambridge, Kayleigh Heckel, Ashlon Jackson, Tessa Johnson, Syla Swords, and Harmoni Turner.

One of the benefits of Dawg Class is that it helps with bonding, which was evident in Amoore and Arnold.

Amoore, recently drafted by the Washington Mystics, and NCAA champion Arnold looked quite good together. Both were all smiles as Amoore held a cute puppy in her hand.

Ad

Trending

UConn's Kamorea Arnold and former Kentucky star Georgia Amoore hang out with puppies at Kelsey Plum's Dawg Class (Image by Instagram/@georgiaamoore)

Arnold and Amoore frequent the Dawg class. Arnold made her first appearance last year as one of the honorees, while Amoore is making her third-straight appearance, which will be her last now that she is in the WNBA.

Ad

Both hoopers were some of the best in the NCAA last season. Amoore had her best career season so far, putting up 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game for the Kentucky Wildcats. Arnold averaged 5.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 2.8 apg for the UConn Huskies in the run-up to their NCAA Tournament win.

Georgia Amoore and KK Arnold will look to shine next season

Georgia Amoore has made the big move up to the WNBA, as she was drafted No. 6 overall by the Washington Mystics. They will be banking on her to deliver after her remarkable performances at Kentucky. She has a unique basketball IQ and can set up plays for her team. She also has great handles.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kamorea Arnold still needs to improve her game. Her numbers dropped significantly from her freshman year when she averaged 8.9 ppg, 3.1 apg, and 3.2 spg.

With Paige Bueckers moving up to the WNBA with the Dallas Wings, more players should improve their game. Hopefully, this break will help Arnold get back to the top of her game and maybe even push the Huskies to defend their NCAA championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here